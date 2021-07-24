Camila Cabello Credits Covid-19 Lockdown for Allowing Her to Reconnect With Her Family

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello is grateful to have been given the chance to "consciously" reconnect with her family and friends during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As a former member of Fifth Harmony and now a successful solo artist, Camila has always had a busy schedule to abide by - one that kept her away from home for a lot of the time. And while she acknowledges that the coronavirus pandemic has been "terrible" for the world, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily that she enjoyed the downtime at home that it allowed her.

"I think for my personal life and my brain, it was really good to slow down," she said. "And so I was like, 'Oh, this is...' I don't know. I was just kind of learned how to be, I think a human and develop interests and passions outside of the studio and outside of music and outside of that."

"And I think that that brought me really close to... brought me really close to my family. And for me, even when I think of… there's the word family in terms of your immediate literal family and for me, it's also your chosen family, your friendships and your relationships, in that broader sense. And I think for me, that was neglected for so long too, because I was never in the same place for more than a week or two."

"So I think this was a chance for me to really consciously work on and invest in what I think makes me and human beings truly happy, which is your relationships and your connection to the people around you."

Camila is now gearing up to release her third solo studio album, which she has titled "Familia" in honour of her newfound reconnection to her relatives thanks to the pandemic.

"I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don't know, just kind of brought me back," she said. "I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. And I think this album for me was a manifestation. The name of my album is Familia."

Camila has yet to reveal a release date for the record.