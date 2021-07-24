Kanye and Jay-Z Reunite on New Song, Jay-Z Added Verses Just Hours Before 'Donda' Listening Party

WENN Music

Kanye West and Jay-Z have reunited on one of the new songs from Kanye's next studio album and Jay-Z allegedly added his lyrics only hours before listening party.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has reunited with his former collaborator Jay-Z for their first song together in more than five years.

The rappers previously worked together on multiple occasions, but fell out after Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce opted not to attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian's Italian wedding back in 2014.

But now, following Kanye's recent split from Kim, it appears he and his former collaborator are back on good terms - so much so that Jay even appears on a tune from the rapper's highly-anticipated album "Donda", dropping on Friday (23Jul21).

Kanye premiered the song at a listening party in Atlanta on Thursday night, with the tune closing the event.

Clips on social media from the listening party reveal Jay raps on the song, "Donda, I'm wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin' home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus."

Apparently, Jay's addition to the tune was completed just hours before the listening party, with producer Young Guru tweeting on Thursday that JAY-Z "did the verse today!!!! At 4pm." The song is the first time Kanye and Jay have collaborated since 2016 when they teamed up on Drake's song "Pop Style". They also found huge success with their collaborative album "Watch the Throne" back in 2011.

"Donda" - named after Kanye's late mother - also includes collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, and Travis Scott, with Kanye showcasing many of the tunes at the party on Thursday.

In attendance was Kanye's estranged wife Kim and their four children - with their presence coming as a surprise to many fans inside the Mercedes-Benz stadium due to their marriage split.

However, despite no longer being together, Kim has made it clear that she's happy to continue supporting her former spouse in his professional endeavours, and they have both committed to co-parenting their kids together.