 
 

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols
WENN/Sakura
TV

The rocker, also known as Johnny Rotten, offers details of the show's proposal in a witness statement as part of a legal dispute regarding director Danny Boyle's upcoming series 'Pistol'.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Punk rocker John Lydon rejected the opportunity to have his band the Sex Pistols featured in royal drama series "The Crown" because producers wanted to "distort" history.

The singer, also known as Johnny Rotten, detailed the show proposal in a witness statement recently submitted to officials at London's High Court as part of a legal dispute regarding director Danny Boyle's upcoming series "Pistol", which chronicles the controversial group's rise to fame.

Lydon is currently being sued by his former bandmates, guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, for refusing to licence their music for the project, which is based on Jones' 2016 memoir, "Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol."

In the court papers, Lydon recalled being approached by "The Crown" bosses about using the Sex Pistols hit "God Save the Queen", and having the rockers featured in a season three episode disrupting the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977.

  See also...

Explaining why he turned down the potentially lucrative payday, Lydon wrote, "[The] producers of 'The Crown' wanted to distort the history of the day and depict me as a political protester and to show scenes of protest in front of the Queen in the middle of her jubilee celebrations. Events that simply did not happen."

He went on to describe the distortion of the truth as "an infuriating issue", because the Sex Pistols actually staged their protest on their own boat on the River Thames in London two days before the Queen's 25th anniversary procession on board her own vessel.

"The producers agreed to use film footage of the [Sex Pistols] boat trip instead," he continued. "But, the story that they presented with the Queen in despair in her carriage, and all those ugly scenes on the streets of crowds fighting and chucking bottles, whilst others were celebrating the Queen [sic]."

"Nobody was rioting and here is my real serious problem with it. This never happened. This is a lie to history, it's a lie about history, of the Sex Pistols' history."

The scenario was subsequently scrapped from The Crown's storyline. Producers for the hit TV drama series have yet to comment on Lydon's claims.

You can share this post!

Safaree Samuels Shares a Parenting Tip With Iggy Azalea as She Fights Haters Criticizing Her Son

New 'Dune' Trailer Glimpses Epic Desert Battle
Related Posts
Jonny Lee Miller Joins 'The Crown' as Margaret Thatcher's Successor

Jonny Lee Miller Joins 'The Crown' as Margaret Thatcher's Successor

Emma Corrin Looks Back at Her Hiring to Read for Diana During 'The Crown' Audition for Camilla

Emma Corrin Looks Back at Her Hiring to Read for Diana During 'The Crown' Audition for Camilla

Gillian Anderson Was Prepared for Backlash When Playing Margaret Thatcher on 'The Crown'

Gillian Anderson Was Prepared for Backlash When Playing Margaret Thatcher on 'The Crown'

Nicki Minaj Raves Over 'The Crown' After Binge-Watching the Royal Show

Nicki Minaj Raves Over 'The Crown' After Binge-Watching the Royal Show

Most Read
Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit
TV

Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week