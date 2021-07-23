Angelina Jolie Keeps It Chic in Black Dress During Paris Outing With Her Kids

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

When stepping out for a dinner near the Eiffel Tower, the 'Maleficent' actress is accompanied by 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Knox.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie is such a stylish mom. When enjoying her trip to Paris, France with her four children, the Hannah Faber depicter in "Those Who Wish Me Dead" kept it chic in a black wraparound dress.

On Thursday, July 22, the 46-year-old Oscar winner was spotted stepping out for dinner alongside her 17-year-old son Pax, 16-year-old daughter Zahara, 15-year-old daughter Shiloh and 13-year-old son Knox. They were reportedly heading to a restaurant near the Eiffel tower.

To complete her outfit, Angelina wore a pair of black heels and a matching handbag. As for her daughter Zahara, she opted to go with a colorful patterned dress while Shiloh kept it simple in black hoodie and off-white pants.

Pax, on the other hand, donned a striped T-shirt, jeans and a pair of black shoes. Knox, in the meantime, looked simple in a dark hoodie, cargo pants and gray sneakers. All the family members wore face masks during the outing.

Earlier in the day, the "Maleficent" star was caught on camera shopping at KITHs and the Guerlain store with Pax, Zahara and Shiloh. She put on a stylish display in a white T-shirt that she tucked into a pair of flared beige pants. She finished her look with a pair of beige heels and a matching purse.

Aside from Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox, Angelina is a mother to 19-year-old son Maddox and 13-year-old daughter Vivienne. The "Eternals" actress is now in her custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she wed in 2014.

Angelina is now in her fight to remove Judge John W. Oudenkirk from the custody case. The judge himself has granted Brad joint custody over their five children. If John is dismissed from the case, his ruling will be invalid. It means the custody battle between the exes will start over from the beginning.