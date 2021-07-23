Ariel Winter Condemns Britney Spears' 'Absurd' Conservatorship

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Modern Family' star, who was emancipated from her mother back in 2015 after abuse allegations, believes that the 'Toxic' hitmaker is capable of taking care of herself.

AceShowbiz - Ariel Winter is condemning Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship. When voicing her full support for the "Toxic" hitmaker, the "Modern Family" alum dubbed the singer's legal guardianship "absurd."

The 23-year-old, who was emancipated from her mother back in 2015 after abuse allegations, offered her two cents when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible. Her story's incredibly moving. I listened to her testimony. I think she is so smart, so capable," she declared.

"She should absolutely be free to live her life, be in control of her life, in control of herself," the younger sister of Shanelle Workman went on stressing. "I think it's absurd that this is the situation that she has to be in. I think the justice system, unfortunately, is corrupt."

"I feel for her. I hope she gets to be in control of her life, her situation, everything, as soon as possible," she added. "I truly hope that people who have kept her away from doing that do suffer some sort of consequences, because she deserves all the happiness, the freedom, the love and the control of her life that she should have."

Having been freed from an "isolation" when she was a teenager, Ariel said she's hoping to see Britney to get her own freedom anytime soon. "I wish that she would have been able to be free from her situation sooner," she said. "I hope that things do change and get better for her as soon as possible."

Ariel has long been a part of team #FreeBritney. In July 2020, "The Last Movie Star" actress publicly called out Britney's father Jamie Spears amid their conservatorship battle. "What her 'father' and team is doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating," she argued on Instagram at that time.

Elsewhere in the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ariel opened up about her life during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The pandemic was hard. For some, harder than others," she pointed out. "It's devastating to see the effect it's had on a lot of people, especially mental healthwise. For me, I'm very fortunate. I've been in therapy twice a week for eight years. It's the best part of my week."

"I'm on medication. I think it's important to fully normalize mental health and the use of mental health medications," she further spilled. "So, I've tried to share that with my followers. I don't particularly like the fame aspect of the industry. I don't like getting my picture taken when I didn't consent to get my picture taken. I like to have a bit of a private life, so I try to keep that, as well. But, I do want people to know that life is difficult for everyone in general."