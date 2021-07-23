 
 

Fire at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Investigated as Possible Arson

Fire at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Investigated as Possible Arson
Instagram
Celebrity

The Spanish baroque property in the Garden District, New Orleans was allegedly set on fire after officers responded to the scene following a call about a suspicious person.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - A fire that damaged Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z's New Orleans mansion was likely not an accident. The blaze that engulfed the historic home is now being investigated as possible arson, officials have confirmed.

On Thursday, July 22, a spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department said officers initially responded to the scene following a call about a suspicious person on the area on Wednesday around 6.20 P.M., Nola.com reports. Around the same time, the fire broke.

The fire in the 1500 block of Harmony Street appears to have started in the kitchen, where firefighters found books inside of an oven. A gas can was also found inside the house. A neighbor told the website that police believe someone broke into the home shortly before the fire.

"Inside the house, I've never seen any activity in the two years I've been here. No activity at all," another neighbour said. A witness additionally told WGNO News that a man was seen running from the property.

  See also...

August Arther said, "I was walking around the corner with my dog... and I saw a lot of smoke coming out." He added, "My neighbour around the corner, she saw a dude jump over the fence on the backside of Harmony and Eigth."

It took 22 firefighters and a little over two hours to extinguish the fire in the Garden Disrtict of the Louisiana city. "If they didn't get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home," a fire department spokesperson told the New York Post.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are believed to have purchased the $2.4 million six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom property in the early 2010s via Sugarcane Park LLC. The firm is managed by the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker's mother, Tina Lawson.

The Spanish baroque mansion was originally built as a church in 1927, before it was repurposed as the base for an eight-dancer ballet company. The official also confirmed there were no injuries and no one required evacuation.

You can share this post!

Selena Gomez Continues to Slam Facebook Over COVID Misinformation

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off
Related Posts
Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Beyonce's Mom, Ava DuVernay and More Enraged by Derek Chauvin Sentencing

Beyonce's Mom, Ava DuVernay and More Enraged by Derek Chauvin Sentencing

Beyonce Celebrates Her Twins' 4th Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute

Beyonce Celebrates Her Twins' 4th Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute

Beyonce's Mom Clears the Air on Rumors of Her Daughter Suffering Anxiety: 'Stop That'

Beyonce's Mom Clears the Air on Rumors of Her Daughter Suffering Anxiety: 'Stop That'

Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'