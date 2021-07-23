 
 

Cardi B Plans No Baby Shower for Second Child After Huge Birthday Party for Daughter Kulture

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker opts not to celebrate her pregnancy with a baby shower after she threw a lavish bash as daughter Kulture turned three years old.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B won't be having a baby shower this time around.

The "WAP" star is expecting her second child with husband Offset, but told social-audio platform Stationhead that she's not planning to have a pre-birth celebration for the tot.

Instead, Cardi explained the recent party she and Offset threw for their daughter Kulture's third birthday was enough for her.

"I'm not having a baby shower," she said. "That's why I did Kulture's birthday really, really big. I just get overwhelmed when I do these big birthdays and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture's birthday is just too close. Just to see the same people over again, and it's like, not doing it."

Cardi certainly went all out for Kulture's big day, using a Cinderella carriage for her, Offset and their daughter to make their entrance at the party, employing Disney princesses to entertain the birthday girl and gifting her three-year-old a $150,000 (£109,247) diamond charm necklace.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi explained why she had decided to take a break from social media ahead of her big pregnancy reveal at the Grammy Awards.

"People put me through a lot of s**t during Kulture's pregnancy, a lot of lies were made about me... a lot of narratives. I was in Atlanta while Offset was touring and I didn't have any family," she said. "This pregnancy, I didn't want to remember any bad things, so I just took a break, got close to my family, had fun and enjoyed myself."

"There is something so dear about this pregnancy, and I feel like I'm starting a new chapter and I'm happy about that."

