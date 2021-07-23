 
 

Billie Eilish Enlists Los Angeles Philharmonic for Cinematic Performance to Celebrate New LP

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker is celebrating the upcoming release of her new studio album 'Happier Than Ever' with a special TV show with the famed Los Angeles orchestra.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is to perform her new album in its entirety with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for a new Disney+ special.

"Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" will premiere globally on 3 September (21), and will feature "an intimate performance" of every song from the singer's new "Happier Than Ever" album in order from the stage of the fabled Hollywood Bowl.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on "a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops."

The cinematic spectacular will also feature Eilish's songwriter/producer brother Finneas, Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, and the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, while the orchestra will be conducted by classical legend Gustavo Dudamel.

"Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honour," Eilish says. "To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."

Director Rodriguez adds, "We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it's a real honour to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique."

Eilish's much-anticipated new album will be released next week (30Jul21).

