Bella Thorne 'Woke Up With Hope Again' After Her Hacker Is Arrested by FBI

Instagram Celebrity

The former Disney star thanks FBI for 'searching tirelessly' for the person who threatened to leak her nude pictures while she fires back at those criticizing her for taking risky photos.

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne's alleged hacker made her life a "living hell."

Last year (20), the 23-year-old actress posted her own nude images online to take her "power back" following threats she received from a person who claimed to have naked pictures of her and after an arrest was made this week (21Jul21), Bella thanked the FBI for "searching tirelessly" for the perpetrator.

She wrote on Instagram, "I want to thank the FBI for searching tirelessly for the person who made my life and others a living hell. I have felt violated many times in my life, but I thought I didn't have a way out, so I made a choice. My choice. A choice I didn't want to make but felt I had to because I wouldn't spend another day feeling someone was taking away from me my body, my soul, my mental health, and my love and hope for the world. So thank you, FBI, for a step in the right direction and just one less bad guy to worry about."

"Today I woke up with hope again, and a weight lifted off my shoulders. But with that said, I still need to get something across that I have wanted to say for a long time. For all the people who think because a woman is comfortable with their body and how they portray themselves that they are 'asking for it,' for the people who think 'she deserves it' because she was there or had a beer in her hand or wore a short skirt, and for the people that think because she took the photo she deserves to be humiliated with it - and she deserves for everyone to look at it and inscribe every piece and bit of her in their mind."

"Or because she took the photo, she deserves that one moment to follow her, taunt her for the rest of her life through every waking moment. To those who made those remarks, they were disgusting. I hope you feel disgusting. To those few people. Sincerely f**k you."

Bella's comments came after the U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release explaining that 22-year-old Joseph O'Connor had been arrested.

The DOJ said, "A citizen of the United Kingdom was arrested in Estepona, Spain, by Spanish National Police pursuant to a U.S. request for his arrest on multiple charges in connection with the July 2020 hack of Twitter that resulted in the compromise of over 130 Twitter accounts, including those belonging to politicians, celebrities and companies."

"Joseph O'Connor, 22, is charged by criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. According to court documents, in addition to the July 15, 2020, hack of Twitter, O'Connor is charged with computer intrusions related to takeovers of TikTok and Snapchat user accounts. O'Connor is also charged with cyberstalking a juvenile victim."