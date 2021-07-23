 
 

Dr. Dre ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Nearly $300K a Month in Temporary Spousal Support

Dr. Dre ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Nearly $300K a Month in Temporary Spousal Support
WENN
Celebrity

The terms of temporary spousal support have been decided by a judge as the music mogul is in the middle of a bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Nicole Young.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rap mogul Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay estranged wife Nicole Young almost $300,000 (£218,500) a month in temporary spousal support.

Young filed to end the couple's 24-year marriage in June 2020, and began fighting for a bigger share of Dre's estate after claiming she had been forced to sign a prenuptial agreement prior to their 1996 wedding.

She also accused Dre of domestic abuse, which the hip-hop icon has vehemently denied.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, both Young and Dr. Dre, real name Andre Young, attended a court hearing this week (ends25Jul21) to learn what had been decided in terms of temporary spousal support.

  See also...

And an order from the hearing, obtained by The Blast, reads, "(Dre) is ordered to pay to (Young) spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 (£213,689) per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021."

The amount means that Dre will be giving his estranged wife an incredible $3,519,672 (£2,564,277) per year in spousal support, not including any other expenses which crop up.

The payment will continue "until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party." In addition, Young will continue having her health insurance paid by her former spouse while all other insurances she has to pay for herself.

The judge also ordered Dre to "continue paying the expenses for the Malibu, and Pacific Palisades homes."

Dre and Young are currently negotiating the terms of their final divorce settlement - which will supersede the temporary arrangement currently in place.

You can share this post!

Gael Garcia Bernal Taking Pregnant Girlfriend to His Movie Premiere

Bella Thorne 'Woke Up With Hope Again' After Her Hacker Is Arrested by FBI
Related Posts
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Team Up to Open New High School in Los Angeles

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Team Up to Open New High School in Los Angeles

Dr. Dre Determined to 'Live a Long and Healthy Life' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre Determined to 'Live a Long and Healthy Life' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young Are Officially Divorced as Prenup Fight Continues

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young Are Officially Divorced as Prenup Fight Continues

Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay $500K to Estranged Wife's Lawyers Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay $500K to Estranged Wife's Lawyers Amid Divorce Battle

Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'