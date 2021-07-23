Marc Jacob Posts His Picture After Facelift, Gets Praised for Being Honest

WENN Celebrity

The famed fashion designer is applauded by his famous friends on Instagram after sharing a picture of his face following a treatment from a top plastic surgeon.

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fashion designer Marc Jacobs has had a facelift.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of his face wrapped in bandages, with drains to remove excess blood, and captioned it, "@drjacono #f**kgravity #livelovelift."

The doctor he tagged - Dr. Andrew Jacono - is a top New York facial plastic surgeon, who is renowned for his mini-face lifts.

Marc's friends were impressed with his transparency, with costume designer June Ambrose commenting, "The transparency is everything! Snatch it darlinggggg! Happy healing," actress Demi Mazer writing, "Congrats," and TV star Michelle Visage saying, "Good for YOU."

Meanwhile, Marc has previously discussed how changing his diet and starting to exercise transformed his body and his confidence.

"I had 21 per cent body fat," he said. "I was in and out of the hospital because I had flare-ups of ulcerative colitis. I'd be in the office for 16 hours a day, six of which were in the bathroom because I was so ill."

"I ate nothing but junk food. Basically, the doctor said, 'We're going to have to remove your colon.' And I said, 'I'm not doing that!' So I went to a nutritionist named Lindsey Duncan, and he said, 'If you are 100 per cent compliant with what I tell you to do, you will be in better shape than you've ever been in, and you will not have to have your colon removed.' I said, 'Okay, sign me up.' "

"When I started to feel better, and when my stomach wasn't hurting, and when I wasn't on the toilet all day, and when I could look at myself in the mirror, and when I went from 21 per cent body fat to five per cent body fat and I had muscle, I was like, This is great!"

"When guys started looking at me and asking me out on dates, I felt way better about myself. So it was hard to keep my clothes on, actually. And whenever I was asked to take my clothes off, I was like, 'Sure! I haven't worked out for three years to keep this all under wraps.' Everything changed. I cut my hair, I got contact lenses, I started to groom and get manicures and pedicures. I started to get my hair cut every two weeks."