 
 

Original 'Space Jam' Director Rips 'New Legacy' for Replacing Michael Jordan With LeBron James

Original 'Space Jam' Director Rips 'New Legacy' for Replacing Michael Jordan With LeBron James
WENN/Warner Bros. Pictures/FayesVision
Movie

Taking issue with the cast led by the LA Lakers star, Joe Pytka also slams the sequel's 'insignificant' soundtrack and the 'heartbreaking' portrayal of Bugs Bunny.

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - The original "Space Jam" director is one of the critics taking aim at "Space Jam: A New Legacy". Making it clear that he is not into the standalone sequel, Joe Pytka has ripped into the movie for having LeBron James step into the shoes of Michael Jordan.

While acknowledging that the Los Angeles Lakers star is an incredible athlete and a very good actor, he noted that the 36-year-old couldn't be compared to his senior. "The truth is that LeBron ain't Michael," the filmmaker said to TMZ.

Pytka also took issue with the film's plot. Explaining that his film tied the plot to MJ's personal life, with his character retiring from basketball to play baseball, he claimed the new movie is missing a personal connection to James.

  See also...

The director went on criticizing the "insignificant" soundtrack and the "heartbreakin" portrayal of Bugs Bunny. He said Bugs Bunny "looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long" in the new movie.

To sum it up, Pytka said "A New Legacy" is so boring that he couldn't finish it in one sitting. He said that it took him 5 separate sessions to complete watching the 2-hour movie.

Pytka has been long against making a follow-up to his 1996 movie. "Don't do it. It's doomed, " he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 after it was announced that Justin Lin would direct the movie with James starring in it. "Michael Jordan was the biggest star on the planet." He also told EW in the same year that "it's ridiculous to try and make a different movie out of it."

Pytka is actually not the only one who tore into "A New Legacy". The movie received not-so-favorable reviews from critics, holding an approval rating of 31% based on 163 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. It, however, still debuted to No. 1 on the domestic box office with $31.1 million opening gross.

You can share this post!

Prince George Smiles Widely in His 8th Birthday Portrait

Dr. John's Estate Has Not Authorized Dan Auerbach-Directed Documentary
Related Posts
LeBron James Taunts 'Haters' After 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Box Office Triumph

LeBron James Taunts 'Haters' After 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Box Office Triumph

'Space Jam 2' Director Keen to Have Dwayne Johnson for Third Movie

'Space Jam 2' Director Keen to Have Dwayne Johnson for Third Movie

Zendaya Understands Why People Are Angry Over Lola Bunny Redesign in New 'Space Jam' Movie

Zendaya Understands Why People Are Angry Over Lola Bunny Redesign in New 'Space Jam' Movie

Pepe Le Pew's Removal From 'Space Jam 2' Following Rape Culture Debate Leaves Actress Upset

Pepe Le Pew's Removal From 'Space Jam 2' Following Rape Culture Debate Leaves Actress Upset

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Son Joins Forces With Snoop Dogg's And Swizz Beatz's for His Film Debut
Movie

Dr. Dre's Son Joins Forces With Snoop Dogg's And Swizz Beatz's for His Film Debut

Colin Farrell Forced to Wear Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Batman' Due to Health Issue

Colin Farrell Forced to Wear Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Batman' Due to Health Issue

'Spectre' Injury Made Daniel Craig Think He's Not 'Physically Capable' of Doing Another Bond Film

'Spectre' Injury Made Daniel Craig Think He's Not 'Physically Capable' of Doing Another Bond Film

Olga Kurylenko Blames Heavy 'Black Widow' Costume for Her Having Multiple Stunt Doubles

Olga Kurylenko Blames Heavy 'Black Widow' Costume for Her Having Multiple Stunt Doubles

First 'Jackass Forever' Trailer: Crazy Stunts Not Showing Signs of Mellowing Despite 'Mature' Claim

First 'Jackass Forever' Trailer: Crazy Stunts Not Showing Signs of Mellowing Despite 'Mature' Claim

Bassam Tariq Circles Mahershala Ali's 'Blade'

Bassam Tariq Circles Mahershala Ali's 'Blade'

Shailene Woodley Shares Secret to Being Comfortable Doing Sex Scenes

Shailene Woodley Shares Secret to Being Comfortable Doing Sex Scenes

Andrew Lloyd Webber Heartbroken by Cancellation of West End's 'Cinderella'

Andrew Lloyd Webber Heartbroken by Cancellation of West End's 'Cinderella'

Judy Garland's 'Wizard of Oz' Dress Gets Proper Preservation After Being Found in Trash Bag

Judy Garland's 'Wizard of Oz' Dress Gets Proper Preservation After Being Found in Trash Bag

Megan Fox Backs Out of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Megan Fox Backs Out of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Rider Strong Gains Confidence to Pursue Filmmaking Dream From Music Video Gig

Rider Strong Gains Confidence to Pursue Filmmaking Dream From Music Video Gig

Lena Waithe Hopes to Reveal More Human Side of Mary Tyler Moore in New Documentary

Lena Waithe Hopes to Reveal More Human Side of Mary Tyler Moore in New Documentary

Megan Fox Admits Machine Gun Kelly Was the Reason She Joined 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Megan Fox Admits Machine Gun Kelly Was the Reason She Joined 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'