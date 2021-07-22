Dax Shepard Embraces His New 'Huge' Body After Gaining 24 Pounds of Muscle During Quarantine

Instagram Celebrity

In a new episode of his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, the 'Zathura: A Space Adventure' actor reveals that he lifts heavy, drinks protein shakes, eats bananas and gets heavy testosterone injections.

AceShowbiz - Dax Shepard is embracing his new appearance. In a new episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, the "Zathura" actor said that he likes his "huge" body after gaining 24 pounds of muscle during COVID-19 quarantine.

"In quarantine, I said to [my wife Kristen Bell], I've been waiting 10 years for Marvel to call so that I'd have an excuse to get huge," the 46-year-old actor said during the Monday, July 19, episode of his podcast. The "Frozen" star told his guest Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, "And they're not gonna call. That ship sailed. I'm 46, they're not gonna call. So I just have to do it for my own amusement." He then revealed, "I gained about 24 pounds. Just six days a week. Lifting heavy, protein shakes, going bananas, heavy testosterone injections."

Dax said, "I spent my whole life as a medium boy and now I'm a big boy and I like it." The "C.H.I.P.S." actor added, "Mentally, I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive. I was depressed after 'C.H.I.P.S.'. I was literally retiring, that was the plan, I'm out. I started going on testosterone [and] two months later I started this podcast. … All of a sudden, I was on fire to work. I was like, 'I like this version. This is the version [of myself] I enjoy.' "

Ashton seemed to be amazed by Dax's body transformation story. The former "Two and a Half Men" actor gushed over the host's buff physique, "It's unbelievable. You're getting Joe Rogan arms. It's phenomenal. … I mean, you look like He Man right now."

Dax himself has been documenting his gym journey on Instagram. On Father's Day last month, the "Hit and Run" actor shared a photo with some friends and "fellow dads" in the gym for a weight lifting session before holiday activities.

"Father's Day starting with a #dadlift, then on to F1 and too much food," he wrote in the caption accompanying a picture of the group holding weights and kettle bells. "Love you fellow dads, @[email protected]@hiryanhansen. Thanks for making parenthood so much fun [love]."