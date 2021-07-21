Taylor Swift Decides Against Submitting 'Fearless' Revamp for Grammys and CMAs Contention

Instagram Music

A representative for Republic Records has confirmed the move made by the 'You Need to Calm Down' hitmaker over the 2021 re-recorded version of her 2008 release.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has yanked her revamped "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" album from Grammys contention, because the original picked up Album of the Year.

The 2021 re-recorded version of the 2008 release has also been pulled from CMA Awards consideration.

"After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' in any category at this year's upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards," a Republic Records representative says. " 'Fearless' has already won four Grammys, including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time."

But Swift is still hoping to win gold for her 2020 folk release, "Evermore", which will be up for all relevant Grammys.

Swift re-recorded all the tracks on "Fearless" in an effort to stop Scooter Braun from profiting from the album following his 2019 purchase of her former label, Big Machine Label Group. His deal included the rights to Taylor's first six albums.

Braun himself has recently confessed that he regrets their professional rift. In a new interview with Variety, the music mogul said, "I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal."

"All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual," the 40-year-old went on to say. "I don't know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused."

On Taylor's accusation of him being "incessant, manipulative bullying," Braun weighed in, "The thing that struck me the worst is the word 'bully.' I'm firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding." He added, "The one thing I'm proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me."