 
 

Taylor Swift Decides Against Submitting 'Fearless' Revamp for Grammys and CMAs Contention

Taylor Swift Decides Against Submitting 'Fearless' Revamp for Grammys and CMAs Contention
Instagram
Music

A representative for Republic Records has confirmed the move made by the 'You Need to Calm Down' hitmaker over the 2021 re-recorded version of her 2008 release.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has yanked her revamped "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" album from Grammys contention, because the original picked up Album of the Year.

The 2021 re-recorded version of the 2008 release has also been pulled from CMA Awards consideration.

"After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' in any category at this year's upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards," a Republic Records representative says. " 'Fearless' has already won four Grammys, including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time."

But Swift is still hoping to win gold for her 2020 folk release, "Evermore", which will be up for all relevant Grammys.

  See also...

Swift re-recorded all the tracks on "Fearless" in an effort to stop Scooter Braun from profiting from the album following his 2019 purchase of her former label, Big Machine Label Group. His deal included the rights to Taylor's first six albums.

Braun himself has recently confessed that he regrets their professional rift. In a new interview with Variety, the music mogul said, "I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal."

"All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual," the 40-year-old went on to say. "I don't know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused."

On Taylor's accusation of him being "incessant, manipulative bullying," Braun weighed in, "The thing that struck me the worst is the word 'bully.' I'm firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding." He added, "The one thing I'm proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me."

You can share this post!

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19
Related Posts
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Rehashing Old Beef With Taylor Swift: She Will Be Cut Off in Marxist Society

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Rehashing Old Beef With Taylor Swift: She Will Be Cut Off in Marxist Society

Taylor Swift Shows Off Picture Taken by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Young Daughter

Taylor Swift Shows Off Picture Taken by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Young Daughter

Taylor Swift Joins Forces With Big Red Machine for New Song 'Renegade'

Taylor Swift Joins Forces With Big Red Machine for New Song 'Renegade'

Scooter Braun Regrets His 'Confusing' Rift With Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun Regrets His 'Confusing' Rift With Taylor Swift

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Walker Hayes
Music

Artist of the Week: Walker Hayes

Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones Reunite for New Faces Music

Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones Reunite for New Faces Music

Nicki Minaj Seeks to Reward Mall Security for Letting Her Fan Perform 'Whole Lotta Money'

Nicki Minaj Seeks to Reward Mall Security for Letting Her Fan Perform 'Whole Lotta Money'

Willow Smith Shaving Her Head Bald During Live Performance to Celebrate New Album

Willow Smith Shaving Her Head Bald During Live Performance to Celebrate New Album

Supergrass Mark 24th Anniversary of 'In It or the Money' With Expanded Edition Release

Supergrass Mark 24th Anniversary of 'In It or the Money' With Expanded Edition Release

Justin Laboy Raves About Kanye West's New Album: It's 'Album of the Year'

Justin Laboy Raves About Kanye West's New Album: It's 'Album of the Year'

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reigns Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Its Fourth Week

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reigns Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Its Fourth Week

Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Big Time Rush Promise 'Comeback of Epic Proportions' Seven Years After Disbandment

Big Time Rush Promise 'Comeback of Epic Proportions' Seven Years After Disbandment

Post Malone, Drake and NBA Youngboy Are Highest-Paid Rappers on Billboard's 2020 Money Makers

Post Malone, Drake and NBA Youngboy Are Highest-Paid Rappers on Billboard's 2020 Money Makers

Lexxi Foxx Bids Farewell to Steel Panther After 21 Years

Lexxi Foxx Bids Farewell to Steel Panther After 21 Years

Composer Keigo Oyamada Backs Out of Olympics Opening Ceremony Amid Bullying Claims

Composer Keigo Oyamada Backs Out of Olympics Opening Ceremony Amid Bullying Claims

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports