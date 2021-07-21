 
 

Dolly Parton Recreates Her Playboy Cover for Husband's Birthday: 'He Still Thinks I'm a Hot Chick'

Fulfilling her wish to pose on Playboy magazine when she is 75, the 'Coat of Many Colors' singer slips into a black strapless bodysuit and wears bunny ears to surprise her husband Carl Thomas Dean.

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton gave a special treat to her husband on his birthday. As Carl Thomas Dean celebrated his birthday on Monday, July 20, the country music legend recreated her Playboy cover to surprise her longtime spouse.

Making use of her Instagram account to reveal the birthday gift for her husband, the 75-year-old diva appeared in a video showing her slipping into a similar outfit she wore in her 1978 Playboy cover. Her costume included a black strapless bodysuit and black bunny ears with a pink-and-white bow tie as well as black arm sleeves.

"Today is July 20. It's my husband Carl's birthday and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this," she began saying in the video. By recreating her Playboy cover, the actress also fulfilled her wish to pose for Playboy magazine when she was 75 years old. "Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she explained.

"He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years - and I'm not going to try to talk him out of that," Dolly went on sharing. "I did a little photoshoot in this little outfit and I had a cover made of the new Dolly. The first one, remember this?" she asked, showing viewers the older cover.

"I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I'm string cheese now. But he'll probably think I'm cream cheese … I hope," Dolly addressed the difference between her old picture and her newer one. She then cheekily concluded, "You think Playboy ought to pay me for at least a photoshoot? I do."

In the caption, Dolly said that it was part of her attempts to make it "always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl." She additionally gave a birthday shout-out to him, writing, "Happy birthday my love!"

