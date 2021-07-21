Aaron Sorkin Split From Paulina Porizkova Because They're Like 'Duck and Goose'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Trial of the Chicago 7' director has called off his relationship with Ric Ocasek's widow after a short-lived romance because, as she claims, they were just too different.

AceShowbiz - Writer/director Aaron Sorkin and model Paulina Porizkova have parted ways after a months-long romance.

The former runway regular made her red carpet debut with Sorkin at the Oscars in April (21), just days after they were rumoured to be dating, but the stars have since called it quits.

Porizkova shared the breakup news with fans on Instagram on Tuesday (20Jul21), posting a paparazzi photo of the former couple on a stroll and adding a broken heart emoji over the image.

In the accompanying caption, the Czech-born model indicated they were just too different to make the romance work long-term.

She wrote, "I'm so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who's more genuinely 'good.' He's brilliant and witty and funny and sexy."

"But it doesn't matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we're still a duck and a goose," she continued.

Explaining she wouldn't be commenting further on the split, Porizkova added, "As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else's privacy- so this is all I'll ever say on the subject."

The relationship was believed to be Porizkova's first since the September 2019 death of her estranged husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, the father of her two adult sons.

Meanwhile, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" director Sorkin was previously linked to actresses Kristin Chenoweth and Kristin Davis, following his 2005 divorce from Julia Bingham, with whom he shares 20-year-old daughter Roxy.