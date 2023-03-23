 

Aaron Sorkin Afraid He Wouldn't Be Able to Write Again After Suffering Stroke

The Oscar-winning scriptwriter reveals that he was told to go surgery immediately after repeatedly spilling his orange juice one morning in November 2022.

AceShowbiz - Aaron Sorkin is "supposed to be dead" after suffering a stroke. The "West Wing" creator called his doctor in November when he woke in the middle of the night and kept crashing into walls on his way to the kitchen, then the following morning he repeatedly spilled his orange juice, and was told to go to the surgery immediately.

Aaron told the New York Times newspaper the doctor told him his blood pressure was so high, "you ought to be dead." The 61-year-old screenwriter was told he had had a stroke.

For around a month afterwards, Aaron was slurring his words and had trouble with typing, and up until recently he was unable to sign his name. While many of the problems have now been overcome, "The Newsroom" writer still "can't really taste food," but he insisted he is "fine."

He said, "There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again, and I was concerned in the short-term that I wasn't going to be able to continue writing 'Camelot'... Let me make this very, very clear. I'm fine. I wouldn't want anyone to think I can't work. I'm fine."

The "Being the Ricardos" director admitted the stroke was a "loud wake-up call" because after being a heavy smoker since high school, he immediately quit the habit cold turkey following his illness.

He said, "Mostly it was a loud wake-up call. I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it's not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong."

Aaron has also overhauled his diet and works out twice a day. And he added, "I take a lot of medicine. You can hear the pills rattling around in me."

The "Molly's Game" filmmaker was initially unsure about going public with his help issues but hopes he can serve as a warning to others." He said, "If it'll get one person to stop smoking, then it'll be helpful."

