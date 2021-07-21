Harvey Weinstein Boarding Plane as He's Extradited to Los Angeles

WENN Celebrity

After delay because of Covid-19 pandemic, the Hollywood disgraced movie producer has finally been moved to Los Angeles where he is facing separate sexual assault charges.

AceShowbiz - Incarcerated Harvey Weinstein is en route to Los Angeles to face a separate set of sexual assault charges.

The disgraced movie mogul had been serving his 23-year sentence for two felony sex crime convictions in New York since March, 2020, but on Tuesday (20Jul21), he boarded a federal plane to California, more than a month after his extradition was approved.

He stands accused of sexually assaulting five different women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles over the course of a decade.

Weinstein was indicted on a total of 11 charges relating to the alleged incidents in April (21).

He has denied any wrongdoing, claiming all of his sexual encounters were consensual, but if convicted of the latest counts, he could be sentenced to 140 years to life in prison.

Weinstein is expected to appear in court for an arraignment hearing as early as Wednesday.

His extradition came a week after his divorce from Georgina Chapman was finalized.

A final, sealed motion was filed in the former couple's contested divorce case in Manhattan Supreme Court on July 12, with online court records showing that the case has been "disposed" - meaning that the divorce decree has been signed by a judge and is therefore closed.

Chapman split from Weinstein in late 2017 after the father of her two kids was hit with a string of sexual misconduct allegations.

She started dating "The Pianist" star Adrien Brody in 2019, and the pair made their red carpet debut at New York's Tribeca Festival last month (Jun21).

The couple stepped out together for the Tribeca premiere of Brody's new crime thriller "Clean", smiling as they posed for the cameras.