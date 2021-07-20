 
 

50 Cent Gloats Over Youngest Son's View of Him as 'Superhero'

Aside from talking about his family, the 'In da Club' hitmaker reflects on how his childhood experiences have helped to inspire him in finding fame as a rapper.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent's youngest son looks at the rapper like he's a "superhero".

The 46-year-old star - who has Marquise, 24, and Sire, eight - has revealed that he's still idolised by his son.

"There's a point where kids view their parents as superheroes because they don't understand everything else in life that they have to do, work and everything else to create the comforts," he told Sky News. "My little guy now, he sees me like that, he thinks, 'my dad could do it - there's no question my dad could do it', like if somebody can jump further and he'll say 'my dad can jump that far', he thinks I can do everything, and it's amazing."

The rapper - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - lost his own mother when he was just eight, and was subsequently raised by his grandparents.

He thinks that his childhood experiences have helped to inspire his success.

The "In da Club" hitmaker - who sold drugs before finding fame as a rapper - added, "I look at my journey, some of the decisions that my mom made have guided mine, and it's because people from her life had what was a representation of financial freedom, they had those nice things in front of me."

"They got everything that you would want, so it kind of led me down the same path of the hustling and going to do different things, and, you know, I just hit the roof of that and wanted to do more, so I got involved in music and entertainment where we do things that exceed that level of success, completely."

"Like, that is the smallest thing, you know what I mean, it just felt big at that point, when I was little."

