Composer Keigo Oyamada Backs Out of Olympics Opening Ceremony Amid Bullying Claims

The musician, known as Cornelius, issues an apologetic statement after the abuse he allegedly dished out on classmates surfaced and sparked a backlash on social media.

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Revered Japanese composer Keigo Oyamada will no longer perform at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony following claims he was a former school bully.

The musician, aka Cornelius, was slated to perform at the big event later this week (July 23), and Olympics bosses previously supported him amid the controversy, but now he has exited the spectacular after issuing an apology statement.

"I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts," he said on his Twitter and Facebook accounts. "I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

The abuse he allegedly dished out on classmates surfaced online recently and sparked a backlash on social media, as well as demands for his resignation.

Hours after Oyamada submitted his resignation, organizers reversed their position and called his actions "absolutely unacceptable," insisting their decision to let him stay on was wrong.

"We offer our deepest apologies for the offense and confusion caused to so many during this time," the organizers said.

In a previous apology Oyamada said, "We sincerely apologize for making many people feel very uncomfortable about my participation in music production at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games..."

"I am deeply sorry for my classmates and their parents who have been hurt by my remarks and actions, and in school life, which is supposed to make fun memories, I did not become a good friend, but rather I was in a position to hurt."

"I feel deep regret and responsibility. When I was a student..., I think I was a very immature person who could not imagine the feelings of the victims."