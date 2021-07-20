 
 

Bassam Tariq Circles Mahershala Ali's 'Blade'

Bassam Tariq Circles Mahershala Ali's 'Blade'
The 'Mogul Mowgli' director is reported to be in negotiations to take on the role behind the lens for Marvel Studios' revamp of the comic book adaptation franchise.

AceShowbiz - "Mogul Mowgli" director Bassam Tariq is in talks to revamp the "Blade" franchise for Marvel.

Sources tell Deadline the filmmaker is negotiating to sign on for the latest comic book adaptation, starring Mahershala Ali as the iconic vampire hunter.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour is already down to write the screenplay with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing. The project is set to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four.

Feige and Oscar winner Ali have been searching for the right director for almost a year. If he signs on, Tariq will become the fourth person of color to direct a movie for Marvel, joining Ryan Coogler, Chloe Zhao and Nia DaCosta, who will oversee the "Captain Marvel" sequel.

Wesley Snipes originally played the "Blade" lead in a series of movies in the early 2000s. The character is a human-vampire hybrid who uses his skills as a master swordsman and marksman to protect humans.

When fans voiced their disapproval of Ali's casting as the titular character, Snipes assured them that the film executives made the right moves. "To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, Chillaaxx...," he said in a statement. "Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan."

"Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come," the 58-year-old continued. "Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support."

