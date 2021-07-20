Big Time Rush Promise 'Comeback of Epic Proportions' Seven Years After Disbandment

WENN/FayesVision Music

Announcing their reunion for the first time since their 2014 hiatus, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega and Logan Henderson tease fans with a silly video.

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop stars Big Time Rush are heading back to the stage to perform together for the first time in seven years.

Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega (a.k.a. Carlos Pena Jr.), and Logan Henderson embarked on an indefinite hiatus in 2014, at the conclusion of the Live World Tour, but now the members are getting the band back together for a new series of gigs.

Sharing the news via Twitter on Monday, July 19, the stars wrote, "WE ARE BACK! It's been a minute, but we couldn't be more excited to see you! Let's make up for lost time."

The post was accompanied by a silly video in which an announcer declares, "The people of the world are ready for a comeback of epic proportions...!"

"Together, these four men will once again live it big time. The show must go on. The world needs Big Time Rush."

In the video, Schmidt could be seen hiking in the woods while Maslow acted as if he is working on his car's engine. PenaVega, on the other hand, fooled around with his two children, and Henderson played board game Operation.

The quartet will return to the stage for two concerts in December - one in Chicago, Illinois, and the second in New York City.

The reunion news comes after the old pals connected virtually at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in early 2020, and served up a treat for fans by dropping an acoustic version of their 2010 song "Worldwide".

The boy band formed on the Nickelodeon sitcom of the same name, which ran from 2009 to 2013.