Zac Efron Celebrating First Emmy as Full Winners for 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards Are Announced

The former 'High School Musical' actor is 'so grateful' after he picked up his first-ever Emmy as Outstanding Daytime Program Host at this year's Daytime Emmy Awards.

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron thanked the production team behind "Down to Earth With Zac Efron" after winning the first Emmy of his career on Sunday night (18Jul21).

The 33-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his role on the Netflix documentary series, which saw him travel to places such as Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, and Peru.

Following his success, Zac - who shot to international stardom as Troy Bolton in the "High School Musical" series - wrote on Twitter, "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. (heart emoji) (sic)"

Elsewhere, Karrueche Tran claimed her first individual Daytime Emmy Award of her career as the winners in the fiction and lifestyle fields were announced.

Karrueche, 33, was named the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her role as Vivian Johnson in web series "The Bay". She won the Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series gong in 2016 and 2017 for producing the series.

Meanwhile, other big-name winners included Diego Luna, who took home two awards for his work on "Pan Y Circo", while Andy Serkis won the award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program for his role in "The Letter for the Kin".

The "Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time" special claimed the award for the award for Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special.

The show - which aired last year - saw some of its best-ever contestants pitted against each other.

During the acceptance speech, writer Michele Loud dedicated the award to the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November at the age of 80.

The full list of award winners from Sunday's livestream are as follows:

Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program - " The Girl In Apartment 15 "

" Outstanding Young Adult Series - " Trinkets "

" Outstanding Culinary Series - " Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro "

" Outstanding Lifestyle Series - " George to the Rescue "

" Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program - " Tiny Creatures "

" Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program - " This Old House "

" Outstanding Arts and Culture Program - " Behind the FX "

" Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish - " Pan Y Circo "

" Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction Program - " Prideland "

" Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program - Karrueche Tran , as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, " The Bay "

, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, " " Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program - Kristos Andrews , as Pete Garrett, " The Bay "

, as Pete Garrett, " " Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program - Jodi Long , as Mrs. Basil E, " Dash & Lily "

, as Mrs. Basil E, " " Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program - Mike Manning , as Caleb McKinnon, " The Bay "

, as Caleb McKinnon, " " Outstanding Young Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program - Chiara D'Ambrosio , as Regan Sanders, " The Bay "

, as Regan Sanders, " " Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program - Andy Serkis , as Mayor of Mistrinaut, " The Letter for the King "

, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, " " Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program - Diego Luna , " Pan Y Circo "

, " " Outstanding Daytime Program Host - Zac Efron , " Down to Earth with Zac Efron "

, " " Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program - " Dash & Lily "

" Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program - "The Letter for the King"