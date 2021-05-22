 
 

Pink Recalls Being Dumped by First Girlfriend for Her Brother: That's Gross

When opening up about her past dating experiences, the 'Cover Me in Sunshine' singer admits that she was left 'confused' by her ex-girlfriend choosing Jason Moore over her.

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pink has gotten candid about her past dating experience. Revealing that she was dumped by her first girlfriend for her brother Jason Moore, the "Cover Me in Sunshine" singer argued that it was "gross."

The 41-year-old reflected on her early relationship in the Thursday, May 20 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen". When a fan asked if she had ever "gone in for a swim in the lady pond," she replied, "My first girlfriend, I was 13 and she left me for my brother. I was very confused by that because she kissed me first and that's gross."

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has previously opened up about her sexuality. "I feel like people are just less inclined to be labeled now, which I really like," she told The Guardian in October 2017. "Leave it alone. I just wanna live my life. I don't need you to put me in a box or to figure me out or to figure out what I am. Cause I don't know yet."

Sexuality aside, Pink made use of her interview with Andy to answer a fan's question about whether it's hard to convince her husband Carey Hart to be in the music video for her 2009 song, "So What". At that time, she and her husband were separated.

"Actually yes. We weren't together, and we hadn't spoken in months," the mother of two said as the host noted that some of the song's lyrics are about losing her husband. "He didn't hear the song before the video and as we were filming, I had the line 'and you're a tool' taken out. So he never heard that line either... so it was a little, a little shady."

Asked about her husband's reaction when he heard the song, the "What About Us" songstress explained, "He's a good sport... He's got thick skin. His friends are really mean to each other so he's kind of okay with it."

Pink and Carey have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2001. After splitting in 2003, they got engaged in 2005. They parted ways again for a couple of years in 2008 before reconciling in 2010. Together, they share 9-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson.

