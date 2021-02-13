Kacey Musgrave Left Questioning the Concept of Marriage After Ruston Kelly Split

WENN Celebrity

The 'Follow Your Arrow' singer admits she 'questions marriage as a whole' after she and husband of three years, Ruston Kelly, called it quits in July last year.

Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kacey Musgraves has opened up about her divorce from Ruston Kelly for the first time, admitting their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

The "Follow Your Arrow" star filed for divorce from Kelly in July (20) after almost three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, she's kept quiet about the reasons for the split, but has now spoken candidly to GQ magazine about the break-up.

"(It) just simply didn't work out," she said. "It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

The Grammy-award winning singer added that since the breakdown of her relationship, she has started to question the entire concept of marriage.

"Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general," she mused. "I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings."

Since their split, Kacey and Ruston have done their best to remain friends and frequently comment on each other's social media posts.

Announcing the end of their marriage last year, they said in a joint statement, "We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better.

"The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."