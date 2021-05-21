Luke Goss' Upcoming NFT Art Collection Valued at $400 Million

Instagram Celebrity

The Bros member is set to release an 18-piece collection entitled 'Love and Faith' which is valued at $411 million for an exhibition at a Los Angeles art gallery.

AceShowbiz - Bros star Luke Goss is unveiling his first art collection which is entirely backed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The "When Will I Be Famous" hitmaker - who formed Bros alongside his twin brother Matt Goss - is releasing an 18-piece collection entitled "Love and Faith", and Luke is excited to be embracing new blockchain technology with his new venture.

He said, "Painting was a new frontier for me as an artist, and part of the fun was breaking new ground."

"When I first learned about NFTs and how they can establish a stronger connection between the art and the people who appreciate it, I knew that was another pioneering space I had to be involved with."

"As a foundation in our society, never before has 'LOVE and FAITH' been needed more."

The collection will be exhibited, personally lit, and arranged by the artist himself at art gallery Honeypot, 212 West 12th Street in Los Angeles, CA 90015 on 21 May (21) from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm PST.

Individuals who purchase NFTs associated with the collection will also receive a Museum Quality Serigraph hand signed and numbered by the artist.

The NFT represents ownership of the Museum Quality Serigraph produced by the artist as a tangible representation of his work and Luke will also be personally composing and performing the background music for the NFT as well.

There will be two additional events upcoming to celebrate Goss' Collection; the first of the two events is called 'Art Appreciation' where the top 100 bidders will be invited to personally spend time with the Artist and the Collection, and the second of the two events, 'Giving Thanks', to which 100 randomly selected bidders will be invited to.

For both events the bidders will have the opportunity to meet Luke in person.

The tokenisation of Luke's collection, currently valued at $411 million (£291 million), will be managed by BPN Capital Group.

Ed Rodriguez, CEO of BPN Capital Group, said, "We see this project as a way to bridge the art world and the blockchain space in a meaningful way that resonates with everyone – not just amongst the tech community or art elites."