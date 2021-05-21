 
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Open Relief Center in India to Mark Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Open Relief Center in India to Mark Wedding Anniversary
WENN
Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce a partnership with World Central Kitchen to build a Community Relief Center in India to help the country amid Covid-19 crisis.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a new charity project.

The couple - who tied the knot on 19 May 2018 - have announced plans for a Community Relief Center in Mumbai, India through their Archewell Foundation's partnership with World Central Kitchen.

Noting the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation said in a statement, "Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India."

"On Tuesday, India's total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported." "In support of India, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are focusing on the long-term needs of local communities."

  See also...

The two organisations are coming together to establish the latest community relief centre, which is the third in a series of four they have committed to develop.

The statement continued, "The purpose of these centres is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they're based."

"During future crises, these centres can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens - or vaccination sites - and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families."

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their second child - married in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

You can share this post!

Prince William Thanks Vaccine Workers After Getting His First Covid Jab

Prince Harry Claims BBC Bombshell Interview Led to Princess Diana's Death
Related Posts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for Supporting Skin-Whitening Cream Brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for Supporting Skin-Whitening Cream Brand

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Team Up With P&G to Tackle Gender Inequality

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Team Up With P&G to Tackle Gender Inequality

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plea for COVID Vaccine Donations Labeled as 'Crass'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plea for COVID Vaccine Donations Labeled as 'Crass'

Most Read
Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement
Celebrity

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Jennifer Lopez Receives 'Miss You' Message From Red Sox After Alex Rodriguez Split

Jennifer Lopez Receives 'Miss You' Message From Red Sox After Alex Rodriguez Split