 
 

Omarion: Heavy Yeti Costume Hindered His Moves on 'The Masked Singer'

Omarion: Heavy Yeti Costume Hindered His Moves on 'The Masked Singer'
Instagram
TV

The B2K member blames his elaborate costume that weighed a staggering 60 lbs. for preventing him from performing his signature moves during his performances on the singing contest.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Omarion was unable to perform his signature "chest pop" on "The Masked Singer" because of his Yeti costume weighing a staggering 60 lbs.

The R&B star was one of two contestants voted off the U.S. TV talent show on Wednesday night (19May21), and spoke to Billboard after the show about his experience.

Asked how he moved around in the costume, Omarion replied, "It was a challenge. A lot of people don't know that that suit was about 60 extra pounds, so it was a challenge moving. And also, just to keep the character continuity, I didn't want to give myself away by doing too much movement or some of my signature movements, which I couldn't even do because the suit was so big."

"I couldn't do my signature chest pop because it was the Yeti chest! It was a challenge, but it was fun nonetheless."

  See also...

And while his time on the programme came to an early end, Omarion is thrilled he had the chance to compete on the show because it made him feel validated as a performer.

"As long as I've had an audience, only through mediums like The Masked Singer do you actually get the opportunity to do things that can further your relationship with performing, and I felt like The Masked Singer was going to do that - and it did just that," he grinned. "Being in that suit and hearing the compliments from the judges and them not seeing me, that was dope."

"It was dope to after have been performing for almost 23 years, still be able to be felt. I think that's prolific and something that I needed to remember as a performer and continuing on. That's what people remember - how you made them feel. I'm happy that I was able to be open enough to be able to experience singing other people's songs, I've never done that, (but) I'm glad I did this."

New Kids on the Block star Donnie Wahlberg was the other celebrity unmasked on Wednesday night's show - much to the delight of his real-life wife Jenny McCarthy, who serves as a judge on the programme.

You can share this post!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Open Relief Center in India to Mark Wedding Anniversary

Daniel Raddcliffe's 'Deathly Hallows' Wand and Glasses Up for Auction
Related Posts
Jenny McCarthy Scolded Husband Donnie Wahlberg After He's Unveiled as 'The Masked Singer' Contestant

Jenny McCarthy Scolded Husband Donnie Wahlberg After He's Unveiled as 'The Masked Singer' Contestant

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

Russian Dolls Loved Challenges That Came With Joining 'The Masked Singer'

Russian Dolls Loved Challenges That Came With Joining 'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Russian Dolls Are Unmasked - Find Out Their Identity

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Russian Dolls Are Unmasked - Find Out Their Identity

Most Read
Jenny McCarthy Scolded Husband Donnie Wahlberg After He's Unveiled as 'The Masked Singer' Contestant
TV

Jenny McCarthy Scolded Husband Donnie Wahlberg After He's Unveiled as 'The Masked Singer' Contestant

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Reveals the One Who Instigated Evan Goldschneider's Cheating Rumors

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Reveals the One Who Instigated Evan Goldschneider's Cheating Rumors

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

'The Voice' Recap: Meet the Top 5!

'The Voice' Recap: Meet the Top 5!

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

Jason Momoa to Travel Across U.S. for New TV Series

Jason Momoa to Travel Across U.S. for New TV Series

Dax Shepard Blacklisted From Conan O'Brien's Show After Breaking Table in 'Disaster' Interview

Dax Shepard Blacklisted From Conan O'Brien's Show After Breaking Table in 'Disaster' Interview

Jason Aldean Denies Rumors His Wife Is Joining 'Real Housewives of Nashville'

Jason Aldean Denies Rumors His Wife Is Joining 'Real Housewives of Nashville'

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'