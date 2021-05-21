 
 

Chris Martin's Vocal Coach Unimpressed by His Performances

Chris Martin's Vocal Coach Unimpressed by His Performances
WENN
Music

According to the Coldplay ringleader, his singing teacher never holds back when it comes to her feedback over his performances because she 'never' likes his performances.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chris Martin can always rely on his vocal coach to give him honest feedback because she "never" likes his performances.

The Coldplay frontman insists his longtime mentor, Mary, has always been one of the group's biggest critics, and she won't hesitate to share negative comments about the band's work whenever she checks them out live.

"We played a show yesterday for one person: my singing teacher Mary," Chris said.

"She didn't like it!" laughed bandmate Jonny Buckland as Chris continued, "She didn't like it at all, she never likes it. And then after she told me that I wasn't singing The Scientist very well."

  See also...

But the rocker insists he's just thrilled to be playing live in front of any audience again after the COVID-19 shutdown, and joked the stars would even perform for a holographic crowd, like the characters featured in the music video for their new single, "Higher Power".

He told Entertainment Tonight Canada, "We're happy to perform to some fake holograms in a car park. Right now we'll perform (for) any entity...!"

"We really love what we do more than ever now that it's being threatened with being taken away."

Chris will be hoping for a better report from Mary on Saturday (22May21) when Coldplay co-headline the special livestream show, Glastonbury Presents: Live at Worthy Farm, alongside the likes of Haim, Damon Albarn, Idles, and many more special guests.

You can share this post!

Prince William Thanks Vaccine Workers After Getting His First Covid Jab

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Open Relief Center in India to Mark Wedding Anniversary
Related Posts
Chris Martin Still Tries to Clear Name From Stealing Accusation From First Day of Work as Cashier

Chris Martin Still Tries to Clear Name From Stealing Accusation From First Day of Work as Cashier

Chris Martin Gives Virtual Music Lesson to Teenage Students

Chris Martin Gives Virtual Music Lesson to Teenage Students

Chris Martin Rumored to Buy 'Commitment Ring' to Propose to Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin Rumored to Buy 'Commitment Ring' to Propose to Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin and Mike Shinoda to Perform at Music Festival in Honor of Chester Bennington

Chris Martin and Mike Shinoda to Perform at Music Festival in Honor of Chester Bennington

Most Read
Bebe Rexha Insists She 'Won't Stop' Despite 'Upsetting' Album Chart Performance
Music

Bebe Rexha Insists She 'Won't Stop' Despite 'Upsetting' Album Chart Performance

Chris Martin Forced to Abandon Plans to Use Emoji for New Coldplay Song Titles

Chris Martin Forced to Abandon Plans to Use Emoji for New Coldplay Song Titles

Ministry Guitarist Leaves Band One Year After Being Accused of Having Sex With Two Minors

Ministry Guitarist Leaves Band One Year After Being Accused of Having Sex With Two Minors

Brothers Osborne Tapped for Concert for Love and Acceptance

Brothers Osborne Tapped for Concert for Love and Acceptance

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Celine Dion Thankful for Vegas Show as It Allows Her to Really Embrace Motherhood

Celine Dion Thankful for Vegas Show as It Allows Her to Really Embrace Motherhood

'Duran Duran' Announce Comeback Album 'Future Past'

'Duran Duran' Announce Comeback Album 'Future Past'

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June

Morgan Wallen Invited Back to Stage at Kid Rock's Bar Following N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen Invited Back to Stage at Kid Rock's Bar Following N-Word Scandal

Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X Join Ricky Martin and Pink for Can't Cancel Pride Event

Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X Join Ricky Martin and Pink for Can't Cancel Pride Event

Chris Martin's Vocal Coach Unimpressed by His Performances

Chris Martin's Vocal Coach Unimpressed by His Performances