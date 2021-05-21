Chris Martin's Vocal Coach Unimpressed by His Performances

WENN Music

According to the Coldplay ringleader, his singing teacher never holds back when it comes to her feedback over his performances because she 'never' likes his performances.

AceShowbiz - Chris Martin can always rely on his vocal coach to give him honest feedback because she "never" likes his performances.

The Coldplay frontman insists his longtime mentor, Mary, has always been one of the group's biggest critics, and she won't hesitate to share negative comments about the band's work whenever she checks them out live.

"We played a show yesterday for one person: my singing teacher Mary," Chris said.

"She didn't like it!" laughed bandmate Jonny Buckland as Chris continued, "She didn't like it at all, she never likes it. And then after she told me that I wasn't singing The Scientist very well."

But the rocker insists he's just thrilled to be playing live in front of any audience again after the COVID-19 shutdown, and joked the stars would even perform for a holographic crowd, like the characters featured in the music video for their new single, "Higher Power".

He told Entertainment Tonight Canada, "We're happy to perform to some fake holograms in a car park. Right now we'll perform (for) any entity...!"

"We really love what we do more than ever now that it's being threatened with being taken away."

Chris will be hoping for a better report from Mary on Saturday (22May21) when Coldplay co-headline the special livestream show, Glastonbury Presents: Live at Worthy Farm, alongside the likes of Haim, Damon Albarn, Idles, and many more special guests.