Liam Hemsworth All Smiles in Rare Photo Together With Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
In a social media post shared by her close friend Michele Merkin, the 'Hunger Games' actor makes an appearance in a group photo with his girlfriend as they celebrate her 25th birthday.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Liam Hemsworth has made a rare appearance in a photo together with Gabriella Brooks. In a social media post made to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday, the actor known for his portrayal of Gale Hawthorne in "The Hunger Games" film series was seen smiling ear-to-ear behind the model and her friends.

In the Instagram photo shared by Gabriella's close friend Michele Merkin, Liam could be seen posing high and smiling in the background of the selfie. The birthday tribute post was captioned, "Wishing you croctails and giggles for life! #hbd #gg." In the comment section, the birthday girl herself left a comment that read, "Agh I love you so much. GG4L!!"

The 31-year-old hunk was alleged to have started dating the 25-year-old beauty in December 2019, amid his divorce with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. In January 2020, however, the twosome seemed to have confirmed their romantic relationship by flaunting PDAs during their beach date in Australia.

Later in September, the lovebirds were reported to take their relationship more seriously. A source informed Us Weekly, "Liam and Gabriella are still going strong, quarantining and enjoying their time in Byron Bay together." The insider added, "Liam is working on some film projects and is grateful to be in Australia, where he can spend his free time with Gabriella."

Liam also invited Gabriella to his brother Luke Hemsworth's 40th birthday celebration in November. In a picture uploaded by his brother Chris Hemsworth on Instagram, his girlfriend could be seen posing next to the "Most Dangerous Game" star as they stood alongside his parents, his brothers, as well as their wives Samantha and Elsa Pataky.

Gabriella has also been spotted to be in attendance of a party wherein Liam, his brother Chris, his sister-in-law Elsa and actor Matt Damon partook. In a photo from the party, Elsa wrote, "Fun white party with our best friends and so happy to have @theteskeybrothers with us!"

Liam was previously married to Miley for eight months. He tied the knot with the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker back in December 2018 after dating on and off for a decade. The former couple finalized their divorce in January 2020.

