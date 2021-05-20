Lauren Lapkus and Husband Expecting Baby Girl

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Orange Is the New Black' actress is having a new addition to her growing family as she is pregnant with a baby girl after nearly three years of marriage with husband Mike Castle.

AceShowbiz - "Orange Is the New Black" star Lauren Lapkus is pregnant.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (18May21) to announce the happy news, revealing that she and husband Mike Castle are expecting a baby girl together.

Alongside a picture of herself cradling her baby bump while standing with her husband and their dog, Lauren wrote, "We are expecting a baby girl this summer. I am over the moon. So grateful and happy. #rainbowbaby."

In a separate post on his own Instagram page, Mike shared a picture of himself wearing a "Dad" sweatshirt while standing with Lauren, as he wrote, "Can you even believe it?! Baby girl on the way this summer. #rainbowbaby."

The "rainbow baby" hashtag suggests Lauren and Mike make have suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant with their daughter.

The pair first met after starring in TNT series "Clipped" together and married in October 2018.

Lauren described her nuptials as "stress-free, romantic, and fun."

We kept everything super simple by getting married at the courthouse and having an intimate dinner party after, with a truly breathtaking performance from our musician friend, Dan Mangan," she explained back then. "I am thrilled to be married to my best friend!"

It's her second marriage - her two-year union with actor Chris Alvarado ended in 2016.