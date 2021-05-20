 
 

Lauren Lapkus and Husband Expecting Baby Girl

Lauren Lapkus and Husband Expecting Baby Girl
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Orange Is the New Black' actress is having a new addition to her growing family as she is pregnant with a baby girl after nearly three years of marriage with husband Mike Castle.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Orange Is the New Black" star Lauren Lapkus is pregnant.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (18May21) to announce the happy news, revealing that she and husband Mike Castle are expecting a baby girl together.

Alongside a picture of herself cradling her baby bump while standing with her husband and their dog, Lauren wrote, "We are expecting a baby girl this summer. I am over the moon. So grateful and happy. #rainbowbaby."

In a separate post on his own Instagram page, Mike shared a picture of himself wearing a "Dad" sweatshirt while standing with Lauren, as he wrote, "Can you even believe it?! Baby girl on the way this summer. #rainbowbaby."

  See also...

The "rainbow baby" hashtag suggests Lauren and Mike make have suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant with their daughter.

The pair first met after starring in TNT series "Clipped" together and married in October 2018.

Lauren described her nuptials as "stress-free, romantic, and fun."

We kept everything super simple by getting married at the courthouse and having an intimate dinner party after, with a truly breathtaking performance from our musician friend, Dan Mangan," she explained back then. "I am thrilled to be married to my best friend!"

It's her second marriage - her two-year union with actor Chris Alvarado ended in 2016.

You can share this post!

Woman Accusing Danny Masterson of Rape Reveals Details of Ordeal at Preliminary Hearing

Dax Shepard Blacklisted From Conan O'Brien's Show After Breaking Table in 'Disaster' Interview
Related Posts
Lauren Lapkus Weds Mike Castle in Stress-Free Courthouse Ceremony

Lauren Lapkus Weds Mike Castle in Stress-Free Courthouse Ceremony

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots