 
 

Dax Shepard Blacklisted From Conan O'Brien's Show After Breaking Table in 'Disaster' Interview

The 'Armchair Expert' podcast host reveals he was not allowed to come to the 'Conan' show following an interview fiasco in the middle of his addiction years ago.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dax Shepard was banned from a talk show after a "disaster" interview.

The 46-year-old actor appeared on "Conan" in 2004 in the middle of his addiction and he ended up doing the pre-interview in a blackout and having to be "shaken awake" by a security guard.

"Professionally, the only wreckage I really had while I was an addict was I went on Conan," speaking on Blake Griffin's "The Pursuit of Healthiness" podcast. "I had done the pre-interview in a blackout, and I woke up to the hotel security shaking me awake, and I was with a stranger, and the stranger had peed the bed, or I had peed the bed - someone had peed the bed."

And when the interview itself took place, Dax admitted he was a "mess" and even broke a coffee table, leading him to be "banned" from the show until he got sober.

"I show up on the show. I don't know what he's talking about," he added. "I can tell he's queuing me up for stories I've told, but I don't know any of the stories. So, I'm just doing what I can to be funny out there, and I am a mess."

"But for him, what a disaster. I didn't know any of the stories. I broke a coffee table. So I was banned from that show for some years, until I got sober and I got myself back on it, and now I've been on it a bazillion times, but that was probably the only career wreckage-y thing I did."

Dax is father to daughters Delta, six, and Lincoln, eight, with his wife Kristen Bell.

