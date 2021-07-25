 
 

Lauren Lapkus and Husband Mike Castle Debut Newborn Baby Holly

Congratulations are in order for the 'Orange Is the New Black' actress and her husband as the couple officially become first-time parents after welcoming a bouncing baby girl.

AceShowbiz - Lauren Lapkus has given birth to a baby girl.

The "Orange Is the New Black" actress revealed via social media that she's given birth to her and husband Mike Castle's first child together, posting a clip of baby Holly in a blue floral onesie on Instagram.

Lauren - who married Mike in 2018 - posted the sweet video clip and captioned it, "(cloud emoji) Holly (cloud emoji). (sic)"

Mike also posted the same video clip on his Instagram account, sharing, "Welcome to this strange world, Holly."

The loved-up couple has been married for almost three years now and Lauren first announced her pregnancy news in May with family photo in which she showed off her growing baby bump.

"We are expecting a baby girl this summer," she penned. "I am over the moon. So grateful and happy."

The couple called the fetus "rainbow baby" back then, suggesting Lauren suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant with the baby girl.

The pair became romantically involved after starring in TNT series "Clipped" together and married in October 2018.

Lauren described her nuptials as "stress-free, romantic, and fun."

"We kept everything super simple by getting married at the courthouse and having an intimate dinner party after, with a truly breathtaking performance from our musician friend, Dan Mangan," she explained back then. "I am thrilled to be married to my best friend!"

It's her second marriage - her two-year union with actor Chris Alvarado ended in 2016.

