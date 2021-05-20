 
 

Woman Accusing Danny Masterson of Rape Reveals Details of Ordeal at Preliminary Hearing

One of the three females accusing the 'That '70s Show' actor of sexual assault has appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court to offer an emotional testimony during a preliminary hearing.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - One of the three women accusing Danny Masterson of rape took to the stand in Los Angeles on Tuesday (18May21) to share her emotional testimony of the alleged sexual assault.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, accused the actor of raping her on 25 April 2003 when she visited his house to pick up a set of keys. Taking to the witness stand in Los Angeles Superior Court at the hearing to decide whether there's probably cause for a trial into the rape allegations, the woman said that, upon arriving at Masterson's abode, she decided to join some mutual friends there for a drink.

After about 20 minutes, she is said to have accepted a vodka drink from Masterson, after which point her vision became "blurry." Masterson is accused of pushing her into a jacuzzi, with the woman tearfully telling the court, "I couldn't walk or stand, so he put me on the tile on the ground. I couldn't open my eyelids. I felt really, really sick."

Masterson then took her upstairs, the woman claims, where she vomited. He is then said to have put her in his shower, when she started to lose consciousness. While she explained she'd tried to fight the actor off, she was too weak at that point.

The "That '70s Show" actor is then accused of putting her on his bed and raping her.

While the woman can only remember flashes of the incident, she claims he pulled her hair and also threatened her with a gun when she tried to push him off.

Following the alleged rape, the woman claims she had bruises on her wrists and neck as well as pain in her genitalia.

She eventually filed a police report in June 2004 after being initially reluctant to go to the cops because of Masterson's connection to the Church of Scientology.

Masterson has pleaded not guilty to all three charges of rape and appeared in good spirits on Tuesday, sharing a picture of his wife Bijou Phillips driving him to court on his Instagram page.

