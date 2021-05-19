 
 

Travis Barker Gushes Over 'F**king Hot' Kim Kardashian in His 2015 Autobiography

In his book 'Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums', the Blink-182 drummer admits that he 'really wanted to see Kim' when his marriage with Shanna Moakler was on the rocks.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker didn't shy away from expressing his admiration for Kim Kardashian in his 2015 autobiography. In his book called "Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums", the Blink-182 drummer could not help but gush over the "f**king hot" reality star.

The 45-year-old, who is now dating Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian, first revealed that he met the SKIMS founder in Amsterdam when she was working for Paris Hilton. "She was working as Paris's closet girl. She would grab Paris's bags, put them in the closet, unpack them, put everything where Paris could find it," he began.

"We all checked into our hotel and then rented bicycles and rode all over Amsterdam - that's what you do there. It was me, Lil Chris, my drum tech Daniel, Paris, and Kim. We all got high as a kite at a coffee shop," the father of two added. "Then we rode over to the Absinthe Bar, and then the red-light district... I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it. I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, 'I don't care if she's the closet girl, she's f**king hot.' "

Travis mentioned that at that time, his marriage to Shanna Moakler was on the rocks. "Our relationship was just as toxic as ever, and we had the same argument over and over," he divulged. "If I was with her, I wanted us to stay home with the kids. Then we'd fight, and Shanna would go out and party, so I'd go out too."

Noting that he started talking with Kim during his "time off" with Shanna, Travis explained, "We had stayed in touch after Amsterdam, and she did some modeling for [my brand] Famous. I hired Estevan Oriol to shoot a whole ad campaign of her in bathing suits. Kim's [sex] tape had come out and she had broken up with Ray J." He continued, "She wanted to do a reality show, because she thought her family was interesting. And obviously she was right. I respected her hustle."

"I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her," the musician confessed about their dynamic in another chapter. "Shanna and I started talking to each other again, and we reunited one more time, but I really wanted to see Kim. (Shanna caught wind of what was going on. She poured a drink on Kim at a party thrown by Carmen Electra. I felt terrible.) Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn't meant to be."

Travis said he eventually moved out of the house he shared with Shanna. The pair, who married in October 2004, divorced in February 2008. As for Kim, she wed Kanye West in 2014 but filed for divorce from him in February this year.

