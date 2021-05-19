Vanessa Bryant 'Truly Touched' by Michelle Obama's Praise

Instagram Celebrity

The former First Lady of the United States shares how she's touched by Vanessa's speech at Kobe's posthumous induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Bryant has reacted to Michelle Obama's heartfelt shout-out on Instagram. Remembering Vanessa's late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi, the former First Lady of the United States shared how she was touched by Vanessa's speech at Kobe's posthumous induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15.

Alongside a picture of her rocking a Mambacita hoodie, Michelle wrote on her Instagram account, "As a wife and mother, I have thought a lot about what Vanessa Bryant has been going through this past year. I was touched hearing her speak with such courage and strength this past weekend at the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Kobe."

"I am proud to join so many others in building upon Gianna's legacy by supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. @VanessaBryant, all my love to you and the girls and the next generation of athletes you are working to empower. #PlayGigisWay," the wife of Barack Obama went on to say.

It didn't take long before Vanessa caught wind of the post. "This is so beautiful. I am truly touched," she wrote in the comment section. "Thank you so much @michelleobama My love to you always."

Vanessa took the stage at the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony this past Saturday to deliver an emotional speech as she accepted the coveted award. "I wish my husband was here to accept this incredible award. He and Gigi deserve to go here to witness this," she said. "Gigi would be so proud to watch her daddy get enshrined into the basketball Hall of Fame. I know he was looking forward to being here. He asked the hall of fame to specifically add a sixth ticket for Capri. He was so happy."

"If my husband were here tonight, he would have a long list of people to thank that helped inspire him and equip him to be in the Hall of Fame," Vanessa continued, "Family, friends, mentors, the Lakers, teammates, muses and opponents." She concluded, "This is one of the many hard parts about not having him here. At the risk of leaving anyone out, I can only say thank you. To all those who helped him get here, you know who you are, and I thank you on his behalf."