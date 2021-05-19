Joe Rogan Under Fire Over 'Woke' Culture Complaint

Instagram Celebrity

In a recent episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience', the comedian expresses his worries that the 'woke' culture will 'eventually get to straight white men [being] not allowed to talk.'

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan has come under fire yet again over his controversial remarks. Having complained about the "woke" culture and claimed that it is no longer safe for white men to speak freely, the comedian sparked backlash on social media.

The 53-year-old made his comment when speaking to stand up comedian Joe List in a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "Can you make a good comedy movie anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of being canceled that comedy movies are no longer something you can do?" he first asked List.

"You can never be woke enough, that's the problem," Rogan added. "It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it'll eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk. Because it's your privilege to express yourself when other people of colour have been silenced throughout history."

As List began laughing, Rogan stressed, "I'm not joking, it really will get there. It's that crazy." He then noted, "We just gotta be nice to each other, man. And there's a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing. Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position. You know, so, it's f**king crazy times."

Rogan has since been criticized by many on Twitter. One user argued, "Joe Rogan made his comments about straight white men not being able to talk due to 'woke culture' on his podcast which was acquired by Spotify in a $100m deal, that has 11 million listeners per episode and lets him talk about literally anything."

Another tweeted, "ohhh now i see why #joerogan said woke culture is the end for white men in acting, he havent had a tv role since 2002 and a movie role since 2011. well he got dropped by hollywood before woke culture was a thing then lol #JoeRoganCrybaby." A third chimed in, "According to Joe Rogan, (I mean who the hell is that guy anyway?), woke culture has silenced straight white men. I like the ladies so I am straight, I shine in light so I am white and last time I went to the bathroom, I had proof I was a man. I don't feel the least bit silenced."

This was not the first time the UFC commentator landed in hot water for his blunder. In late April, he was slammed by social media users for suggesting young healthy people skip the COVID-19 vaccine. He, however, already clarified his comment by stating, "I am not an anti-vax person. In fact, I said I believe they are safe and I encourage many people to take them. I just said if you're a young healthy person, you don't need it. Their argument was you need it for other people."