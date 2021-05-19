Porsha Williams Insists She's 'Not Pregnant' In the Wake of Her Shocking Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' regular sparks pregnancy rumors after she surprisingly announced engagement to Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of her co-star Falynn Guobadia.

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams is not expecting a child. Having found herself being entangled in pregnancy rumors in the wake of her shocking engagement to Simon Guobadia, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" regular insisted that she is "not pregnant."

The 39-year-old set the record straight when making an appearance on "Dish Nation" on Tuesday, May 18. "I'm not pregnant," she told co-host Gary Hayes. "Is this what you want, Gary? I'm not pregnant. This is not a shotgun wedding."

Porsha's statement came after Gary asked about her Instagram picture in which she rocked a red, tight-fitting bodysuit along with her massive emerald-cut engagement ring. Aside from the snap, she sparked the pregnancy speculation after she shocked the public with her engagement to Simon, the estranged husband of her "RHOA" co-star Falynn Guobadia.

That aside, the TV personality made use of the interview to describe the moment when Simon popped the big question. "We got engaged the Thursday before Mother's Day and it was just special. It was very very special," she first raved while going on to talk about a Mother's Day snap she shared with her now-fiance and her ex Dennis McKinley. "I didn't think anything of it because it was such a moment."

"Dennis and myself and Simon - my fiance - were sitting there, and it was such a magical moment of just being grown adults and being mature and wanting to do the best thing," the reality star recalled. "I was like, 'Let's seal this moment with a picture and we posted it.' And then I woke up and I was like, 'What's happening? Why is everybody going crazy?' "

About her romance with Simon, Porsha gushed, "I've been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers ... and I wasn't going to deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face." She further emphasized, "I'm happy."

Porsha confirmed her engagement on May 10 via Instagram. "Our relationship began a month ago--yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night," she explained. "Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," she added. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."