 
 

Jason Aldean Denies Rumors His Wife Is Joining 'Real Housewives of Nashville'

Jason Aldean Denies Rumors His Wife Is Joining 'Real Housewives of Nashville'
WENN
TV

The 'Dirt Road Anthem' crooner has shut down the internet chatters suggesting that his wife Brittany is heading to the Nashville edition of Bravo's reality TV show 'The Real Housewives'.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Aldean has dismissed rumours his wife Brittany is to star in a potential "Real Housewives of Nashville" reality series.

It was reported recently that mother-of-two Brittany was being lined up to star in the prospective series - a spin-off of other successful reality shows such as "The Real Housewives of New York" and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" - alongside Jana Kramer and Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Boyer.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jason set the record straight about the speculation.

  See also...

"Obviously, we've been approached about multiple things in the past like that and, you know, even before that show," he said. "And I think for us, you kind of look at a lot of reality TV and it's good for the viewer because it's a lot of drama and things like that. But, you know, when it's your household, you don't really want to be a part of that stuff," he explained.

It also remains to be seen whether or not Jana stars in the series, given that she's recently announced her split from husband Mike Caussin.

While Jana Kramer admitted she auditioned for the show, she insisted she hadn't signed a deal yet. "We haven't heard anything, so I'm like maybe we were just boring people," she quipped.

She also claimed she's actually a bit apprehensive of joining the cast, "I would be so afraid that we'd be eaten alive and spit out and then like canceled the next day."

You can share this post!

Tony Hadley Used to Put Banana Inside His Pants to Make Himself Appear More Well-Endowed

Michael Caine Gives Up Alcohol to 'Live a Bit Longer'
Related Posts
Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Shares That Daughter and Son Were Almost IVF Twins

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Shares That Daughter and Son Were Almost IVF Twins

Jason Aldean Admits Las Vegas Massacre Will Always Be Extremely Hard to Relive on Third Anniversary

Jason Aldean Admits Las Vegas Massacre Will Always Be Extremely Hard to Relive on Third Anniversary

Jason Aldean Treats New York Pharmacy Workers to Lunch Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Jason Aldean Treats New York Pharmacy Workers to Lunch Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Jason Aldean Performs With Victim of 2017 Shooting During First Return to Las Vegas

Jason Aldean Performs With Victim of 2017 Shooting During First Return to Las Vegas

Most Read
'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!
TV

'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!

Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel