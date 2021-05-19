 
 

Tony Hadley Used to Put Banana Inside His Pants to Make Himself Appear More Well-Endowed

Tony Hadley Used to Put Banana Inside His Pants to Make Himself Appear More Well-Endowed
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Spandau Ballet member admits he used to shove fruit down his leather pants in an effort to boost his package during his heydays as a rock star.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tony Hadley used to shove a banana down his leather pants to boost his package.

The former Spandau Ballet star has confessed he would play about every now and then and use the fruit to make himself appear more well-endowed.

Speaking on the "Stars Cars Guitars" podcast, the "Gold" hitmaker said, "If you are a rocker, you've got your hair all flowing down and you've got your tight Lycra pants on... and your shuttlecock in."

Tony was then asked, "Did you ever stick a banana or a shuttlecock down the front of your leather trousers?" to which he confessed, "I might have done for fun on a couple of occasions."

He added, "I don't wear the leather strides anymore. I decided to grow old gracefully."

  See also...

Meanwhile, despite pleas from ex-bandmate Gary Kemp to rejoin the iconic new wave band - which is completed by Martin Kemp, Steve Norman, and John Keeble - the 60-year-old musician, who exited the group as lead singer in July 2017, wants nothing more to do with them.

The 2020 documentary, BBC Two's "The Kemps: All True", saw Gary, also 60, paint Tony as a devil with horns and red eyes.

But he insisted he had nothing to do with the programme and would rather watch the drama "Broadchurch" than view their documentary while he vowed to never sing for the group again.

"I wasn't approached and would not have anything to do with it," Tony said. "I'm done. They want me back for good but it ain't going to happen."

"I'd rather be happy on my own than be in that band again. If they want another lead singer, that's their choice. But if you want to hear those songs sung by the original lead singer then you can only really see one bloke - and that's me."

You can share this post!

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Jason Aldean Denies Rumors His Wife Is Joining 'Real Housewives of Nashville'
Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet