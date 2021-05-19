 
 

Michael Caine Gives Up Alcohol to 'Live a Bit Longer'

Michael Caine Gives Up Alcohol to 'Live a Bit Longer'
WENN
Celebrity

The 88-year-old 'Tenet' actor talks about his journey to sobriety, admitting he 'got a new outlook on life' after deciding to quit drinking in order to live longer.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael Caine has quit drinking alcohol in a bid to spend more time with his three grandchildren.

The 88-year-old actor is grandfather to 12-year-old Taylor and 11-year-old twins Miles and Allegra. And in an interview with Candis magazine, Michael admitted that it was the arrival of his young relatives which prompted him to overhaul his lifestyle.

"I've decided to live a bit longer," he grinned. "I've cut down on the drink and got a new outlook on life. I thought I wasn't going to have grandchildren, and suddenly I have three. They're my fountain of youth and have given me a new lease of life without any of the worries or troubles. I'm completely besotted and so is my wife."

  See also...

"I've had some high points in my life, I've won two Academy Awards and been given a knighthood, and I used to think that you couldn't get better than that. But then I got my grandchildren, which is better than anything."

"The wonderful thing about ­grandchildren is something someone once said, which is they fill a hole in your heart which you didn't know was empty. And I think that's absolutely true."

Caine is dad to daughter Dominique from his first marriage to actress Patricia Haines, and Natasha with second wife Shakira.

His comments come after the "Tenet" star opened up about Shakira saving him from a potential addiction to alcohol when he was younger. "I was a bit of a p**s-artist when younger. I used to drink a bottle of vodka a day and I was smoking several packs a day," he said in 2016. "I wasn't unhappy, but it was stress. You know, 'Am I going to get another picture? How am I going to do this part? How am I going to remember all those lines?' "

You can share this post!

Jason Aldean Denies Rumors His Wife Is Joining 'Real Housewives of Nashville'

Jana Kramer: Mike Caussin's Infidelity Was Bad enough I Had No Choice but to File for Divorce
Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet