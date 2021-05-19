 
 

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Party of Five' actress is having a new addition to her growing family as she is expecting her third child with husband of eight years Brian Hallisay.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Love Hewitt is expecting her third child.

The "Party of Five" star and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, will welcome a sibling for their daughter Autumn, seven, and son Atticus, five, later this year (21), and the mother-to-be admits her latest pregnancy was a little unexpected.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," Hewitt told People.com.

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

The actress had no idea she was pregnant until she agreed to take a test to appease her son, who had made a comment after seeing an advertisement for Clearblue on TV while they were all lying in bed together.

"My son out of nowhere was like, 'Hey Mummy, you should order one of those in case there's a baby in your belly,' " Hewitt shared. "I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?' "

  See also...

"It stuck with me, and they've been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling," she continued. "We weren't closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about."

Hewitt finds the timing of her baby news even more fascinating as she has been portraying an expectant woman on TV drama series "9-1-1" and even had to film an "intense" labour scene for the show while she was in the early days of her own pregnancy journey.

"Because my kids are a little bit older, it was a good reminder of being back in that space again...," she said of shooting the delivery scenes.

"The craziest, most surreal moment was having to give birth while being pregnant. That was very interesting."

"And it was definitely a nauseous day for me. So that came with its own challenges, but it was a good recall back to those beautiful, amazing moments that you feel really excited about. I got to remind myself of that and then also be in a really excited place of knowing that I will get to do that again."

Hewitt admits she has always loved "the experience" of pregnancy, but predicts her family will be complete with baby number three.

She said, "I'm pretty sure (this will be my last). I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a great number."

Hewitt and Hallisay, who met on the set of "The Client List", wed in 2013.

You can share this post!

Actor Charles Grodin Dies at 86 Following Cancer Battle

Tony Hadley Used to Put Banana Inside His Pants to Make Himself Appear More Well-Endowed
Related Posts
Jennifer Love Hewitt Grateful to Ray Liotta for Putting Her at Ease During Risky Movie Scene

Jennifer Love Hewitt Grateful to Ray Liotta for Putting Her at Ease During Risky Movie Scene

Jennifer Love Hewitt Wishes She Defended Herself Against 'Gross' Questions as Young Star

Jennifer Love Hewitt Wishes She Defended Herself Against 'Gross' Questions as Young Star

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt Struggling to Teach Her Kids During Coronavirus Lockdown

Jennifer Love Hewitt Struggling to Teach Her Kids During Coronavirus Lockdown

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet