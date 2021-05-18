Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

The development was quite surprising considering that the two had used to throw shades at each other after the 56-year-old TV personality slammed the Trinidadian star for marrying Kenneth Petty, a sex offender.

May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj and Wendy Williams used to be beefing, but the pair have apparently since mended their relationship. Instead of insults, the rapper and the TV host were exchanging praises after Wendy called the "Anaconda" hitmaker an "icon" in an episode of her talk show.

Addressing the Trinidadian star, Wendy said in the Monday, May 17 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show", "Nicki, to me, is definitely an icon and definitely a legend." Further singing her praises, the 56-year-old TV personality said, "She's done things that these young girls haven't even touched, even though they have hit music, but Nicki is different than the rest."

Nicki apparently caught wind of the shoutout and reacted to that positively. "You are an icon & legend as well @wendyshow," so the self-proclaimed Black Barbie wrote in an Instagram comment.

The development was quite surprising considering that the two had used to throw shades at each other after Wendy slammed Nicki for marrying Kenneth Petty, a sex offender. "Now, he served seven years in prison and he's also a sex offender," Williams said of their marriage. "So that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he's a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations."

In response to that, Nicki said on "Queen's Radio", "It's not about doing your job. There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated."

"I didn'’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past," she continued. "I didn't know that people can't turn over a new leaf. I didn't know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep rooted."

Referring to Wendy's marital woe with then-husband Kevin Hunter, Nicki added, "But I understand why now. When a women isn't really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type. So I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are. You're sat up there being vicious all this time, and paid for that man's mistress all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels--b***h, you probably even paid for her GYN bills, you paid to have that baby delivered, h**. How you doin’, stupid. Wake up, h**s."