Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Only Friends Despite Shanna Moakler's Cheating Allegations

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision/DJDM Celebrity

The former Playboy Playmate allegedly came up with the affair claims, but the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the Blink-182 drummer are said to never have had any romantic relationship.

May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker have never been involved with an affair with each other. Shortly after Shanna Moakler was alleged to have accused her former husband for cheating on her with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, words came out that the two were only "friends."

On Monday, May 17, a source close to the reality TV star informed Page Six, "Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship." The so-called inside source insisted, "They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how [Kourtney Kardashian] and Travis were introduced."

Another insider mocked Shanna for dragging the SKIMS founder, accusing the former Miss New York USA winner of "spreading lies." The source stated, "It's a shame that she continues to spread lies because she is clearly bitter her ex is happy and has moved on. It's extremely hurtful to her kids how she is behaving. Hopefully, she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness."

A separate source went to In Touch to claim that the cheating allegations Shanna made against Travis in a newly-surfaced direct message is "absolutely not true." Shutting down the issue, the insider further stressed, "This is false."

Shanna's allegations against Travis and Kim stole attention after her daughter Alabama Barker shared a screenshot of her mother's alleged DM on Instagram Story. The reality star's message read, "I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim." She added, "Now, he's in love with her sister … it's all gross. I'm not the bad guy!"

In the Story posted on Saturday, May 15, Alabama blasted Shanna for "never completely been" in her life. "Everybody thinks my mother is amazing," the 15-year-old said before taking aim at her mother's boyfriend. "[Matthew Rondeau] is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her."

Alabama continued dissing Shanna by writing, "Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day [because] mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows." A few hours later, Shanna commented that her daughter's allegations were "completely ridiculous."