'Storage Wars' Star Jarrod Schulz Slapped With Domestic Violence Charge Against Brandi Passante

Jarrod, who shares two children with his ex and co-star, has been accused of pushing her twice after having a heated argument when they met at a bar in Lake Forest, Orange County.

AceShowbiz - Jarrod Schulz has a run-in with the law. The 43-year-old "Storage Wars" star found himself being hit with a domestic violence charge after allegedly attacking his ex and co-star, Brandi Passante.

The alleged incident took place on April 30. Police sources told TMZ that at that time, Jarrod went to a bar in Lake Forest, Orange County, the same place where Brandi was hanging out with her pals. The exes then got into a heated argument as she told him to leave the establishment.

Objecting to Brandi's request, Jarrod chose to stay in the bar. He then allegedly pushed Brandi twice and yelled at her and her group, prompting people to call the police. He, however, left the scene when cops arrived.

Jarrod, who shares two children with Brandi, has denied that he ever put hands on her. Unfortunately, the Orange County District Attorney's Office did not believe his claims and charged him with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

The former reality couple has appeared on "Storage Wars" since its season 1, which premiered in 2010. They have continued to star on the A&E show until its 13 seasons. They also led the spin-off series "Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job" which ran for eight episodes ending in 2014.

Jarrod and Brandi secretly split after filming the 12th season of "Storage Wars", which premiered in November 2018. Revealing their relationship status was the mother of two. In the season 13 premiere of the show aired in April this year, she declared, "I'm not with Jarrod anymore."

As for Jarrod, he confirmed the separation in a separate interview on the show. "Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction - but separately," he stated.

In February, Brandi opened up about her love life when appearing on the "Spirit Talk" YouTube channel. "I wasn't really allowed to have an identity for many, many years. And so these last couple of years, I'm kind of coming into my own and figuring out who I am," she said at that time.

"I just don't have an attachment to anyone. I've definitely dated and things like that, but ... right now it's not something I'm really trying hard to seek out," the TV personality went on. "I'm waiting until I can feel an attachment to someone."