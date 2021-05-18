Kristin Chenoweth Teams Up With Jane Lynch and Heather Morris for Dark Comedy Podcast

 
 

Coming from Black Label Media, 'The Bystanders' will tell the story of a murder that takes place in the courtyard of an apartment building while the neighbors stand around and watch.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristin Chenoweth and "Glee" stars Jane Lynch and Heather Morris are scaring up a murderous new audio series.

"The Bystanders", the first scripted podcast from Black Label Media, will launch on the Bleav Podcast Network.

Heather will produce the series with Jaclyn Hales and Ash Lendzion, who are also on board to write and direct, while Oscar Nunez, Ed Westwick, Ki Hong Lee, Michael Hitchcock, Karen Huie, Matt Mattson, and Jim Lau are also down to star.

Of the podcast, Black Label Media said, "We're thrilled to be teaming with Bleav Podcast Network and Kristin Chenoweth to bring The Bystanders to life. 'The Bystanders' is a hilarious and timely cautionary tale about what can happen when we ignore those around us and resort to our worst selves."

"Jaclyn, Ash, and Heather are a talented trio who have assembled a stellar cast and crafted a series to remind us that sometimes the worst thing you can do is nothing," the company continued in its statement.

The dark comedy centers around a murder that takes place in the courtyard of an apartment building while the neighbors, the Bystanders of the title, stand around and watch. It will focus on the Bystander Effect, which suggests people who are part of a group, often turn a blind eye when someone is in danger.

The first two installments of the eight-episode series will be available from May 25, wherever you get your podcasts, with a new episode debuting weekly until the shocking finale airs on June 29. Cast members will also share their thoughts following each broadcast in a special after show.

