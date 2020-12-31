 
 

Rag'n'Bone Man Lost His Hearing for Two Weeks Due to 'Mad Infection'

Rag'n'Bone Man Lost His Hearing for Two Weeks Due to 'Mad Infection'
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Human' hitmaker, real name Rory Graham, reveals to his online devotees that he has been left terrified when he went deaf in one ear because of a 'scary' infection.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - British singer Rag'n'Bone Man is counting his blessings after losing his hearing for two weeks due to an ear infection.

The "Human" hitmaker, real name Rory Graham, was left terrified after the recent health scare.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (30Dec20), he shared his ordeal with his followers, writing, "Lost my hearing on my left side for 2 weeks due to a mad infection. That s**t got scary (sic)!!"

He didn't offer up any other information about the tough time, but he was inundated with messages of sympathy from fans.

"Right!? It's terrifying! I hope you're all better now," replied one follower. "I was left with ~40% of my hearing (between both ears) for a couple months after an infection resulted in 2 ruptured eardrums. So glad it came back, even though tinnitus/vertigo still remains."

  See also...

"Ah man been there done that 3 times, lost it in both after one bad infection and even after 2 weeks it wasn't back properly and I've had issues ever since and an op," added another fan. "Hope ur better soon and all is ok (sic)."

His ailment came only two months after he returned to Instagram following a year-long hiatus.

The musician took a break from social media after his shocking split from wife Beth Rouy.

They couple had been together for 10 years before they called it quits. The breakup happened only six months after their wedding.

They tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Lewes Registry Office in Essex in May 2019. They opted to ignore traditional wedding attire and exchange vows while wearing tracksuits. Their guests also turned up in an array of colorful tracksuits.

The former couple share a son together.

You can share this post!

Ant and Dec Pay Tribute to 'Byker Grove' Creator Adele Rose Following Her Death

Joss Stone Is Jealous of Sia and She Explains Why
Related Posts
Rag'n'Bone Man and Wife Split Only Months After Wedding

Rag'n'Bone Man and Wife Split Only Months After Wedding

Rag'n'Bone Man Ties the Knot With Fiancee in Tracksuits

Rag'n'Bone Man Ties the Knot With Fiancee in Tracksuits

Most Read
Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay
Celebrity

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together