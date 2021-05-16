 
 

NCT Team Up with Mark Burnett for New Competition Show to Search for American Member

NCT Team Up with Mark Burnett for New Competition Show to Search for American Member
Instagram
Music

The K-Pop boyband have enlisted reality TV mogul Mark Burnett to hold a new competition series in an effort to find a new talented member in the United States.

  • May 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reality TV mogul Mark Burnett has partnered with Soo-Man Lee and Korea's leading entertainment group, SM Entertainment, to find a new American member for K-Pop act NCT.

The star will be picked in a competition series, which will pit America's most talented emerging artists against each other to win a coveted spot in the NCT Universe.

Once chosen, the contestants will be sent to Seoul, South Korea to attend K-Pop bootcamp at the SM Campus. In each episode, they will compete in challenges designed to test their dance skills, vocals, and style, and will be judged and mentored by legendary K-Pop producer Soo-Man Lee and a variety of current NCT superstars, including the stars of NCT 127.

  See also...

"K-Pop is more than a genre of music; it's a cultural phenomenon and we're so excited to partner with the incredible Soo-Man Lee and the team at SM to bring K-Pop to the US!" Burnett says.

An air date for the competition series has yet to be announced.

NCT 127 made their U.S. debut in 2018 during a performance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". The boyband delivered their first English song "Regular". They also attended the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in addition to appearing on ABC's special celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary.

They later hit the road, traveling across North America in 2019 as part of their world tour. In the same year, the group performed on "Good Morning America", "Strahan and Sara", "The Late Late Show with James Corden", Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and "Today" show.

You can share this post!

Dylan Farrow Chats With Drew Barrymore, Credits Documentary for 'Greater Communication' With Family

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies
Related Posts
Report: NCT 127 to Kick Off First North American Tour This Spring

Report: NCT 127 to Kick Off First North American Tour This Spring

Most Read
John Mayer Promises New Album Is Worth the Wait
Music

John Mayer Promises New Album Is Worth the Wait

Carole King Thrilled by Historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Carole King Thrilled by Historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Rihanna Books Video Shoot for Highly-Anticipated Music Comeback

Rihanna Books Video Shoot for Highly-Anticipated Music Comeback

Dua Lipa Returning to Studio, Hoping to Release New Music Soon

Dua Lipa Returning to Studio, Hoping to Release New Music Soon

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Booked for Las Vegas Residencies

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Booked for Las Vegas Residencies

Katy Perry Travels Through Time With Pikachu in 'Electric' Music Video

Katy Perry Travels Through Time With Pikachu in 'Electric' Music Video

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Dominate Nominations for 2021 CMT Music Awards

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Dominate Nominations for 2021 CMT Music Awards

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

Miley Cyrus to Headline Pride Concert Special After Striking Big Deal With NBCUniversal

Miley Cyrus to Headline Pride Concert Special After Striking Big Deal With NBCUniversal

St. Vincent Grateful to Make Music for Living: 'I'd Be Dead Without Music'

St. Vincent Grateful to Make Music for Living: 'I'd Be Dead Without Music'

My Chemical Romance Unveils Full Line-Up of 2022 Extended World Tour

My Chemical Romance Unveils Full Line-Up of 2022 Extended World Tour

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Noel Gallagher Insists His Feud With Brother Liam Won't Affect Oasis' Legacy

Noel Gallagher Insists His Feud With Brother Liam Won't Affect Oasis' Legacy