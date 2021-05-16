NCT Team Up with Mark Burnett for New Competition Show to Search for American Member

Instagram Music

The K-Pop boyband have enlisted reality TV mogul Mark Burnett to hold a new competition series in an effort to find a new talented member in the United States.

AceShowbiz - Reality TV mogul Mark Burnett has partnered with Soo-Man Lee and Korea's leading entertainment group, SM Entertainment, to find a new American member for K-Pop act NCT.

The star will be picked in a competition series, which will pit America's most talented emerging artists against each other to win a coveted spot in the NCT Universe.

Once chosen, the contestants will be sent to Seoul, South Korea to attend K-Pop bootcamp at the SM Campus. In each episode, they will compete in challenges designed to test their dance skills, vocals, and style, and will be judged and mentored by legendary K-Pop producer Soo-Man Lee and a variety of current NCT superstars, including the stars of NCT 127.

"K-Pop is more than a genre of music; it's a cultural phenomenon and we're so excited to partner with the incredible Soo-Man Lee and the team at SM to bring K-Pop to the US!" Burnett says.

An air date for the competition series has yet to be announced.

NCT 127 made their U.S. debut in 2018 during a performance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". The boyband delivered their first English song "Regular". They also attended the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in addition to appearing on ABC's special celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary.

They later hit the road, traveling across North America in 2019 as part of their world tour. In the same year, the group performed on "Good Morning America", "Strahan and Sara", "The Late Late Show with James Corden", Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and "Today" show.