Dylan Farrow Chats With Drew Barrymore, Credits Documentary for 'Greater Communication' With Family
The daughter of Mia Farrow sits down with Drew Barrymore for an intimate television interview following the documentary about her molestation claims against adopted father Woody Allen.

  • May 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has landed a coup for her daytime talk show - a chat with Woody Allen's estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow.

The "Charlie's Angels" star taped the chat with Dylan, who stands by her story that the revered filmmaker molested her when she was a child, this week (beg10May21) and it will air on Monday's "The Drew Barrymore Show".

In a new trailer, Drew tells her guest that, when she was a young actress, there was no "higher career calling card" than to work with her father, prompting Farrow to reveal she still has this "darkness deep, deep inside," adding that her story is "too personal for human consumption."

Woody Allen has always maintained his innocence, insisting his daughter's story is made up and fuelled by her mother Mia Farrow's bitterness towards him.

The TV interview came nearly three months after HBO documentary "Allen v. Farrow" which featured Frank Maco, the prosecutor who investigated Dylan's claims against her adopted father.

"I believe her," he said before explaining that he didn't put Dylan on the stand because he didn't want her to freeze up in court, potentially forcing a judge to dismiss all charges against the filmmaker.

"She said, 'I blame myself. I wasn't strong enough,' " Maco recalled of their meeting. "And I said, 'Dylan, I never want to hear you say that to me. You were a child. If anything, blame me. I made the decision. I opted for that. You could always point to me and say, 'that prosecutor didn't prosecute.' "

