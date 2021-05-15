Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

A royal expert criticizes the Duke of Sussex after the latter attacked his father over his parenting skills, alleging, 'He doesn't seem to care about anybody's feelings but himself.'

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has been called out following his attack on his father Charles over the latter's parenting skills. Disappointed that the redhead trash-talked his own father just weeks after the royal family lost their eldest patriarch, Prince Philip, a royal expert branded the 36-year-old as "ungracious" and "selfish."

Robert Jobson, who wrote "Prince Philip's Century" chronicling the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh, tells Page Six, "To start saying things within weeks of his grandfather's funeral seems ungracious." He goes on slamming the Duke of Sussex, "I'm sure if he used his brain now and then ... [he'd realize] it's not helpful talking about his personal problems."

On why he thinks it's unacceptable, the royal scribe points out, "He's talking about his father, who's just lost his own dad, going through his own traumas and mental health issues. Surely he should support Charles now more than ever and I don't know why he's done it."

"He is very self-indulged," he goes on arguing. "He doesn't seem to care about anybody's feelings but himself. His father has just lost his own father, his grandmother has just lost her husband, her confidant of over 70 years, so for me, it's quite selfish."

While he feels sympathy for Harry for having dealt with mental health issue, Robert still doesn't see it as an excuse to air out family grievances. "Just because he's selling a series on mental health with Oprah [Winfrey] doesn't mean you have to trash your family," Robert says. "I don't really see what is gained."

Harry slammed his own father Charles during an appearance in the Thursday, May 13 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. The husband of Meghan Markle revealed that his father made him through a "cycle" of "pain and suffering" because of "the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered," and he vowed not to pass it on his own children.

"I know this bit about his life, I also know that's connected to his parents, so that means that he is treating me the way that he was treated. Which means, 'How can I change that for my own kids'? And well, here I am, I have now moved my whole family to the U.S.," he divulged. "That wasn't the plan, do you know what I mean? But sometimes you have got to make decisions and put your family first and your mental health first."